Caoimhín Kelleher saves penalty as Keith Andrews' Brentford go fifth

IGOR THIAGO scored twice to keep Brentford’s unlikely European push on track and become the top-scoring Brazilian in a Premier League season in a 3-0 win over Sunderland.

The 24-year-old striker notched his 15th and 16th goals of a sparkling campaign, taking him past the season’s-best tallies of countrymen Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Martinelli and Matheus Cunha.

Yehor Yarmoliuk added a third to sink fellow surprise packages Sunderland, who were left to rue Enzo Le Fee making a mess of a Panenka penalty when he could have made it 1-1.

Moments later, Thiago, Sunday’s hat-trick hero against Everton, grabbed his second to put the Bees on the way to a fourth win in five matches.

Brentford always like to make a fast start, and Black Cats goalkeeper Robin Roefs was forced into his first save after just 37 seconds, tipping Kevin Schade’s lob over the crossbar.

They took the lead on the half-hour after Vitaly Janelt nicked possession from Nordi Mukiele in midfield.

The German’s instant, inch-perfect through-ball sent Thiago clean through to round Roefs and roll into an empty net.

Brentford almost had a second in stoppage-time of a one-sided first half when Lewis Keane-Potter’s free-kick clipped the crossbar.

For Sunderland, a scuffed free-kick from Granit Xhaka and a blocked effort from Dan Ballard were the sum total of their efforts in the opening half.

They had a better chance at the start of the second, but Le Fee side-footed over the crossbar from 18 yards.

And they were gifted a route back into the match in the 57th minute when Kristoffer Ajer clumsily bundled over Brian Brobbey in the area.

But Le Fee’s misplaced confidence saw him chip the ball straight into the arms of Bees keeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher is something of a penalty-saving specialist, having saved efforts from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe in the past.

But he did not have to move a muscle to stop this one, merely standing in the centre of his goal to take a dolly of a catch.

Le Fee’s embarrassment was complete moments later when Schade’s shot came back off the crossbar, and Mathias Jensen lifted the ball back to the far post.

Schade headed it across the goal, where Thiago was on hand to tuck away his record-breaking goal.

The Black Cats, like the Bees, are enjoying a fine season despite being tipped to struggle, but they were finished off with 17 minutes still to play when Yarmoliuk lashed in the third.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth beat troubled Tottenham 3-2, with winger Antoine Semenyo scoring what is likely to be his final goal for the club ahead of an expected move to City.

Mathys Tel gave the visitors an early lead, but Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi scored before half-time to put Bournemouth in charge.

Joao Palhinha produced a stunning overhead kick to pull Spurs level but there was still time for Semenyo’s parting gift.

Defeat heaps the pressure on Thomas Frank, who has overseen just two wins in his past 12 Premier League matches during his first season at the London club.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa’s aim of making a significant dent on Arsenal’s lead at the Premier League summit was thwarted by a goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

A tight match tilted dramatically in the Eagles’ favour midway through the second half but they were unable to convert several chances before Villa finished with a flourish.

Oliver Glasner’s side at least collected a point as they look to halt their slide down the table in the wake of losing four of their last five matches.

Additional reporting by AFP