'I didn’t realise the cameras were rolling' - Brian Kerr reacts to his Spurs' celebrations going viral

The Virgin Media pundit was filmed during last night’s Champions League drama.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 9 May 2019, 6:45 PM
29 minutes ago 2,112 Views 2 Comments
“YOU’VE GONE VIRAL”, Ray D’Arcy told Brian Kerr earlier today. 

“I’ve been very well lately, what does that mean?”, came the response. 

D’Arcy was referring to a Virgin Media Sport clip, showing Kerr reacting to Spurs’ second and third goals last night. 

It’s been viewed almost a quarter of a million times in less than 24 hours. 

Kerr told D’Arcy on his RTÉ Radio One show this afternoon that he was unaware he was being filmed, and he hasn’t seen it back. 

“I didn’t realise the cameras were rolling. I haven’t seen what’s going on.

“Virgin [Media Sport] have the habit of sending out tweets about stuff, I’m not a great man on the Twitter machine.”

Kerr was then asked if he is a Tottenham fan. 

“Look everybody knows my team is Saint Patrick’s Athletic. I get a bit emotional about them now and again, but I have a team in every division in England and Spurs would be my team in the Premier League.

“I can get fairly passionate about a team I have a bit of interest in, at any level.

“But last night it was the drama of the whole thing.

Both nights, the end of the match with the Liverpool players and the staff in front of the Kop singing You’ll Never Walk Alone, and Pochettino’s reaction last night when his team got the winner…when he goes down in tears and kisses the turf, that’d bring a tear to a glass eye… if you have any feeling about the good things in life, if you love the sport that brings joy to us.

“Those two nights. I thought we’d never see the likes of the Liverpool one and then we got the same thing again last night.

“It’s extraordinary.” 

Kerr didn’t get drawn into making a prediction as to who’ll win the final, saying that Liverpool and Spurs are two closely-matched teams. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

