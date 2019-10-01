'It think we're at the end of a disgraceful era' - Brian Kerr on state of play after Delaney departure

WHAT’S JOHN DELANEY’S legacy?

The FAI confirmed on Saturday night that their former chief executive had parted from the Association, ending the Delaney era.

Questions remain about the deal the FAI cut with the departing executive vice president, their current financial situation and where they go from here.

Brian Kerr was asked this evening, on Virgin Media’s Champions League coverage, to sum up John Delaney’s legacy.

“It think we’re at the end of a disgraceful era, as far as I’m concerned,” the former Ireland manager said.

“There was massive reputational damage to football in Ireland, to the Association and even to ordinary people that are involved in the game, who’ve had to take a lot of stick.

“It appears, he and the rest of the Board who were involved, have left a complete financial shambles. We don’t know the extent of that shambles yet until we hear some of the results of the reports.”

