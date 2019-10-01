This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It think we're at the end of a disgraceful era' - Brian Kerr on state of play after Delaney departure

The former Ireland boss summed up the state of Irish football in the wake of the news from Abbotstown this week. .

By The42 Team Tuesday 1 Oct 2019, 7:38 PM
25 minutes ago 1,042 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4832797

WHAT’S JOHN DELANEY’S legacy? 

The FAI confirmed on Saturday night that their former chief executive had parted from the Association, ending the Delaney era. 

Questions remain about the deal the FAI cut with the departing executive vice president, their current financial situation and where they go from here.

Brian Kerr was asked this evening, on Virgin Media’s Champions League coverage, to sum up John Delaney’s legacy. 

“It think we’re at the end of a disgraceful era, as far as I’m concerned,” the former Ireland manager said.

“There was massive reputational damage to football in Ireland, to the Association and even to ordinary people that are involved in the game, who’ve had to take a lot of stick.

“It appears, he and the rest of the Board who were involved, have left a complete financial shambles. We don’t know the extent of that shambles yet until we hear some of the results of the reports.”

Watch Kerr’s full comments here: 

Source: Virgin Media Sport/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie