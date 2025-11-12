Brian Shelley appointed technical director at Athlone Town

BRIAN SHELLEY HAS been appointed technical director at Athlone Town.

Shelley’s key responsibility, according to the club, will be leading their new player development pathway plan.

The 43-year-old had a long playing career in the League of Ireland including spells with Bohemians and Drogheda United. He also made 87 appearances for Carlisle United between 2002-05. Shelley has spent the past 15 in management and assistant roles in Australia and New Zealand.

Shelley said: “I’m really proud to be joining Athlone Town as technical director. There’s already some great work happening across the club, and my aim is to build on that by creating consistency, supporting coaches, and strengthening the connection between all parts of the club and the wider football community.

“It’s about continuing to build a clear, connected pathway that helps both players and coaches grow, and I’m looking forward to working with everyone to keep the club moving in a positive direction.”

Steven Gray, CEO of Athlone Town, said. “This is a massive moment for our football club and represents a huge step forward in the professionalisation of our football practices and structures. It marks a defining moment in the continued growth and ambition of our club. This appointment reflects our clear intent and ambition – to build a club rooted in excellence, development, and sustainability. Brian’s role is clear – to oversee our football department, women’s, men’s, academy and community partners.”