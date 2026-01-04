Brigid's will sweat on Brian Stack fitness ahead of All-Ireland final

ST BRIGID’S WILL BE sweating over the fitness of their centre-back, Brian Stack after he fell awkwardly on the Breffni Park surface during their win over Scotstown.

Stack’s availability for the Andy Merrigan Cup decider against Dingle on 18 January could be in doubt as he appeared in serious difficult after he and Rory Beggan contested a kickout, with Stack claiming the ball but landing on his upper body.

He managed to get through the rest of the game to the amazement of management and team-mates, but was complaining of difficulties in breathing.

Manager Anthony Cunningham said afterwards: “He got a really heavy tackle there – they’re fair tackles, but he puts himself about. It’s great that he could play on because he is a central figure.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what the extent of the injury is, it was a fairly heavy knock in the knee, I think. So we’ll assess that and see how it goes, but he is a big player for us. He’s of huge size as well.”

Man of the Match Paul McGrath was close by the incident and said he was shocked by the contact on a hard pitch that was just barely passed as playable.

“I think what probably summed it up is Brian Stack going up and taking that ball out of the air,” said McGrath.

“I don’t know what happened, I thought he broke his neck, I thought he broke his ribs, I don’t know how he got back up from that.

“Then to win the ball from that free and send it in and get a score from it, that just summed up everyone’s performance today. Some leader, and that drove everyone on.”

Pressed on what extent Stack was suffering from his injury, McGrath continued: “He was in bits, he couldn’t breathe. I thought there’d be a stretcher out and everything, to get up and get the free from that is just a testament to him as a player and a leader.”