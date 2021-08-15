Brighton boss hails 'immense' Duffy after man-of-the-match display in Premier League opener

Shane Duffy in possession for Brighton during yesterday's victory at Burnley.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION supporters selected Shane Duffy as man-of-the-match after watching their side start the new Premier League season with a win.

The Republic of Ireland defender also earned the praise of his manager for his contribution to yesterday’s 2-1 victory at Burnley.

Despite fears during the summer that he no longer had a future at the club, Duffy was selected in Graham Potter’s starting line-up for the trip to Turf Moor.

The Derry native vindicated Potter’s decision by producing an excellent display while forming a three-man rearguard alongside Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster.

The performance hinted at a return to form for the 29-year-old centre-back, who spent last season on loan at Celtic.

Having been forced to come to terms with the untimely death of his father in May 2020, Duffy struggled to live up to expectations during a disappointing campaign for the Glasgow giants.

“I thought he was immense,” Potter told reporters when asked about Duffy’s role at Burnley.

“He has been fantastic since he came back [from Celtic]. His attitude and professionalism, his approach to the team and the group. He has been really good.”

With the Republic of Ireland squad due to assemble in a fortnight’s time, Duffy’s performance will also come as a welcome boost to manager Stephen Kenny.

The Boys in Green are due to play World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia on 1, 4 and 7 September respectively.