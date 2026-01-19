Kostoulas' stunning overhead kick rescues Brighton a point against Bournemouth

Brighton 1

Bournemouth 1

CHARALAMPOS KOSTOULAS SNATCHED a superb late equaliser as Brighton survived Marcus Tavernier’s controversial penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Monday.

Kostoulas netted with a brilliant overhead kick in stoppage-time at the Amex Stadium after Bournemouth led through Tavernier’s dubious first half goal.

Bournemouth had taken the lead in the south-coast derby when referee Paul Tierney overturned his decision to book Amine Adli for diving after a challenge from Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen.

VAR official Jarred Gillett told Tierney to consult the pitch-side monitor and the referee agreed to rescind the yellow card, awarding a spot-kick that Tavernier converted.

But just as Bournemouth were closing on on their first win on the road in 10 matches in all competitions, Greek teenager Kostoulas came to the rescue with his second goal since signing from Olympiakos in July.

Bournemouth have now conceded 12 goals in the last 15 minutes of games – no team has allowed more in the Premier League this season.

Kostoulas’ dramatic leveller kept Brighton three points ahead of Bournemouth in mid-table.

Brighton’s Ferdi Kadioglu forced a good save from Djordje Petrovic with a low drive from the edge of the area in the opening minutes.

But Bournemouth took the lead in contentious fashion in the 32nd minute.

Adli was initially booked for diving as Verbruggen sprawled at his feet in the penalty area.

However, Tierney was told to check the pitch-side monitor and the referee rescinded the yellow card, giving Bournemouth a spot-kick for the contact from Verbruggen’s leg on Adli’s thigh.

Furious Brighton fans chanted “you’re not fit to referee” at Tierney, but Tavernier ignored the row as he drilled the penalty past Verbruggen.

Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma was making his 100th Premier League appearance, the third Japanese player to reach the milestone after Maya Yoshida and Shinji Okazaki.

The 28-year-old’s goal earned a draw at Manchester City in Brighton’s last league game and he went close with a curler that flashed over early in the second half.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk headed wastefully wide before Yankuba Minteh’s drive was well saved by Petrovic.

But Fabian Hurzeler’s team kept pushing and snatched an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage-time.

Jan Paul van Hecke’s knockdown reached Kostoulas and the 19-year-old striker took a touch on his chest before guiding a brilliant bicycle kick past Petrovic from 10 yards.

