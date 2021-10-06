Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 7 October 2021
Brighton footballer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

The alleged incident happened at a Brighton venue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Brighton have released a statement in relation to the alleged incident.
A BRIGHTON AND HOVE Albion footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked in the Sussex town.

Sussex Police said a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested following the alleged incident at a Brighton venue in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The Premier League club later confirmed a player was involved in the investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Two men have been arrested after a woman reported being sexually assaulted at a venue in Brighton, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remain in police custody at this time.”

The woman is receiving specialist support from officers, the spokesperson added.

A Brighton and Hove Albion spokesperson said: “Brighton and Hove Albion are aware that one of its players is assisting police with the investigation of an alleged offence.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time.”

Press Association

