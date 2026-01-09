North London Forever? Saka set to sign new five-year deal at Arsenal

BUKAYO SAKA HAS dealt Arsenal a major boost by agreeing to a new long-term contract with the north London club.

The 24-year-old England international’s deal had been up for renewal at the end of next season.

However, it is understood Saka has finalised terms on a five-year extension which safeguards his future with Mikel Arteta’s Premier League title-chasing side until 2031.

Advertisement

Bukayo Saka has scored seven times for Arsenal so far this season. John Walton / PA John Walton / PA / PA

Saka, a graduate of the club’s fabled Hale End academy, has scored 77 times across 290 appearances since he made his debut for the Gunners in 2018.

He has cemented his place as one of the most feared forwards in Europe and will also expect to play a leading role in England’s World Cup tilt this summer.

Saka always looked likely to agree a new deal at Arsenal and – although it is not anticipated that a formal announcement is on the immediate horizon – he now looks set to join key defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel in committing his future to the Emirates this season.

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles-Lewis Skelly, who like Saka are both academy graduates, too, also agreed new terms in the past six months with sporting director Andrea Berta moving quickly to tie down the club’s best talents.

Arsenal also invested €288 million (£250m) on signing eight new players in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal fended off interest from Real Madrid to keep William Saliba. Bradley Collyer / PA Bradley Collyer / PA / PA

Quizzed about his future last season, Saka, whose sole silverware at Arsenal is the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2020, said: “For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge.

“It is pretty clear the fans know how much I love them. I think they love me back. So it is a good relationship and I am really happy to be here.”

Saka has found the back of the net seven times so far this season with Arsenal still fighting on four fronts.

Despite failing to see off champions Liverpool on Thursday, Arteta’s side hold a commanding six-point lead over rivals Manchester City as they bid to end their 22-year wait for a league title.

They travel to Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Sunday before taking on Chelsea in the opening leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge next week.