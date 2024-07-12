How a meeting on Wednesday put fire in Ireland's bellies

IRELAND CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris says a team meeting with Andy Farrell on Wednesday has put fire in the players’ bellies ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Durban tomorrow [KO 4pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

Farrell’s side lost 27-20 to the South Africans in Pretoria last weekend and the Ireland head coach was unhappy with their performance as much as the result.

Doris, who takes over as Ireland captain with Peter O’Mahony dropped to the bench, revealed that Farrell led an honest meeting two days ago where a few displeasing incidents were highlighted.

“We had a good meeting on Wednesday in particular where we saw some clips that we felt wasn’t us,” said Doris today after Ireland’s captain’s run at Northwood School in Durban, Farrell opting against bringing his team to the match venue again this week.

“It wasn’t what we’ve shown over the last number of years in terms of some of the smaller things, our work rate for each other, standing up for each other a little bit, our response to a couple of positives from them and not responding how we would have in the past.

“It brought up a little bit of hurt and it was frustrating seeing those images back and it makes you want to fly into the match as soon as possible.

“We had a good training session off the back of that and I feel lads have a bit of an edge off the back of that.

“We also spoke about our calm, doing things our way, which we can’t go away from either. It’s trying to strike that balance between being calm, doing things how we do them, but having a bit of an edge and aggression and edge to us as well.”

Ireland at Northwood School today. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Asked if “standing up for each other” meant Ireland should have been piling in after incidents like RG Snyman driving Craig Casey backwards into the ground when the scrum-half was concussed, Doris said it was more about a response within the actual match.

“Not necessarily piling in on top, but through how we play the game,” said Doris.

“I think it was a scrum after and they dominated that scrum and it goes from there. So it’s not necessarily the pushing and shoving, it’s more so how we can implement and show a reaction in the actual game.”

This will be the second time Doris captains Ireland from the start of a Test, having taken on the honour for the Six Nations clash against Italy earlier this year.

He said his phone has blown up with messages of congratulations again but he feels more at ease taking on the job this time.

“I’m delighted to be in the role,” said Doris.

“I think the first time, the Italy week, there was more nerves and pressure and more self-doubt. This week I’m feeling more of the privilege and the honour and it’s been helped massively by Pete who is the tour captain. We’ve had good chats along the way, and the leadership group have stepped in massively and taken weight off me at times.

Doris replaces Peter O'Mahony as captain. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“Pete in particular, it’s tough on him going from a starting position last week to a bench position this week, but he’s led unbelievably well this week and has been a massive helping hand for me, and when he comes on I’m sure he’ll do the same.”

Farrell’s message to Doris has been clear – lead with your actions.

“He felt I did that quite well last week through the performance and wants the same thing this week,” said Doris.

“But of course, you’ve got to take into account the sort of vibe amongst the players through the week and little extra responsibilities through the week but the main thing is the 80 minutes and how you show up then.”