Ireland confirm Doris, Kelleher and Furlong all ruled out for Wales clash

CAELAN DORIS, RÓNAN Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong have all been ruled out for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Wales this weekend.

Ireland captain Doris will miss the game due to a knee injury, while Kelleher, who started at hooker against both England and Scotland, is unavailable due to a neck injury.

Tighthead prop Furlong has yet to feature in the championship as he continues to rehab a calf problem.

Backs coach Andrew Goodman says Ireland remain hopeful of having all three available for the round four meeting with France on 8 March.

“We’re hoping they’ll be available for France, so just going through their processes they do with the physios etc, but all making good progress.”

Doris’ injury means the 26-year-old will end a run of 42 consecutive Test outings.

“It’s an amazing stat, I saw that the other day. But credit to him and the form he’s been in for a few years, but there’s guys ready to go and we’ve got great cover at eight and I’m sure the guys that fills that jersey will do a great job.”

With Doris unavailable, Ireland boss Simon Easterby has an opening at number eight, as well as having to select a new captain for the game.

“Some good leaders in the squad,” Goodman added.

“We’re going through that process obviously, the leadership group has been going well over the last couple of years and there’s a number of guys that have captained their provinces, so we’ve got some good options to choose from there.

“I’m sure you could pick a few names out, guys like Peter O’Mahony and Jack Conan that have captained their provinces, Dan Sheehan has, Ringer and JR (James Ryan), Cian Prendergast, there’s a number of guys with leadership experience there, so a few possibilities.”

Iain Henderson and Cormac Izuchukwu were previously ruled out for the Wales game, but Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy are both training fully ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cardiff.

Ireland are due to name their team for Wales on Thursday afternoon.