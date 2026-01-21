Doris the only Irish player to make the cut for EPCR Player of the Year award

LEINSTER CAPTAIN CAELAN Doris is the only Irish player among the 10 nominees for the EPCR’s 2026 Investec Player of the Year award.

An initial 10-man selection was announced on Wednesday and put to a public vote, with the top five progressing to a shortlist after the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Bordeaux Bègles have two representatives: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, the Champions Cup leading try-scorer with six, along with out-half Matthieu Jalibert.

Bath Rugby duo Alfie Barbeary and Finn Russell are recognised, while their opponents in the round of 16, Saracens, see Tom Willis included.

Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos, the leading points scorer in the Champions Cup, features as do Jack Dempsey of the Glasgow Warriors, George Hendy of Northampton Saints, and DHL Stormers’ Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Public voting is now open at epcrugby.com/ipoty and will remain open until the end of the quarter-finals on Sunday, 12 April.