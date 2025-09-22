Ireland international Hayes scores first WSL goal on eve of 30th birthday

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Caitlin Hayes enjoyed an early birthday present as she scored her first WSL goal for Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Making her first start of the season, Hayes broke the deadlock as Brighton beat West Ham 4-1 at Broadfield Stadium.

The former Celtic centre-half sent the Seagulls on their way to their first win of the campaign when she headed home Fran Kirby’s corner in the 23rd minute:

Hayes rises highest to net her first #BarclaysWSL goal for @BHAFCWomen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cH8q2thfiO — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) September 21, 2025

Hayes, who celebrates her 30th birthday today, also became the first Irish goalscorer of the 2025/26 WSL season.

“I couldn’t have written it,” she told the Brighton Youtube channel afterwards. “I’ve got friends and family here to spend my birthday with tomorrow, they were in the crowd.

“Football sometimes is a difficult place to be and I think moments like that are the reason why you keep going and you enjoy it so much. Just to have that moment with not just my teammates, but my friends and family in the crowd is something that I’ll never get used to.”

Advertisement

"Moments like that are the reason why you keep going and you enjoy it so much." 💙🤍



Caitlin reflects on a positive performance against West Ham. 💪 pic.twitter.com/fmTbagU5IX — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) September 21, 2025

Reflecting on the game overall, Hayes added: “Just happy for the girls. I think sometimes getting the first three points, it’s the monkey off the back for the team and hopefully it just creates momentum moving forward and there’ll be many more to come.”

Ireland captain Katie McCabe also marked her 30th birthday yesterday, featuring in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Leigh Sports Village.

Six in a row champions Chelsea, meanwhile, maintained their perfect start with a 1-0 win over Leicester City.

It was an emotional day in the WSL as tributes were paid to the late Matt Beard.

The former Liverpool manager died on Saturday at the age of 47.

Two of Beard’s Irish players, Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey, and Ireland manager Carla Ward are among those to have paid tribute.

Beard celebrates Championship success in 2022 as Fahey claps on. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Lost for words,” Fahey, who was Beard’s captain at the Reds, wrote on Instagram. “Rest easy gaffer. One of the good guys. Gone way too soon.”

Kiernan, who Beard signed for West Ham and later Liverpool, posted a quote: “Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories.”

“Rest in peace Beardy,” she added.

Ward also remembered her former WSL managerial counterpart, mentor and friend on social media.

“We sung, we danced, we laughed, we cried. (We won’t mention what we drank together.)

“Thank you for being one of the very best, you taught me along the way, picked me up when I was down and gave me memories to last a lifetime.

“Football’s a cruel world, for now heaven has truly gained an angel. Will miss you my friend.”