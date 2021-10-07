Membership : Access or Sign Up
'The lads support him at anything he does' - Collins and Irish squad sticking by Callum Robinson

Robinson’s revelation that he has declined a Covid-19 vaccine has provoked a lot of controversy and debate.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 11:00 PM
Nathan Collins in Irish training.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE REACTION TO Callum Robinson’s revelation that he has declined a Covid-19 vaccine has discussion everywhere, it seems, except among the Irish squad, with defender Nathan Collins saying the squad fully support their team-mate. 

Robinson has twice contracted Covid and has missed seven Irish games in all – two as a close contact to a separate positive case – but revealed on Tuesday that he has decided not to get the vaccine, saying it is his personal choice.

“It’s everyone’s personal choice. I can’t tell anyone to get it and I can’t tell people not to”, said Robinson. “I haven’t been vaccinated, no. That’s my choice at this moment in time.”

The West Brom player is the highest-profile player to reveal he has turned down the vaccine, though he is far from alone in not taking it: there are roughly 10 members of the 26-man Irish squad still unvaccinated, while reports in England claim only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have more than half of their squad jabbed. 

Robinson’s comments caused a furore: he was the topic of conversation on RTÉ’s Liveline on Wednesday, while the FAI issued a statement saying they have encouraged all players at all levels to get vaccinated but “respect and must accept the right of all individuals to make a personal choice on Covid-19 vaccination.” 

The Irish squad flew to Baku yesterday afternoon as the fallout roiled, but 20-year-old defender Nathan Collins says it has not led to a conversation among the full squad. 

“No, it is his own personal choice. I don’t feel like there is a need to have a conversation. I support him at anything he does. The lads support him at anything he does so we haven’t really thought into it that deeply. It has been a steady thing around the group anyway.”

Collins is currently playing at Burnley, and he confirmed a similar dynamic is at play at club level. 

“People have their reasons, their own personal opinion of it, or personal reasons to get it or not to get it. Either way, any of my teammates or people I know if they don’t want to get it or if they do get it I’ll support them.”

Collins, however, confirmed he has been fully vaccinated. 

Vaccinations are not a pre-requisite for the Irish players: those not jabbed are allowed to play if they return a negative PCR test within 72 hours of a match. 

Gavin Cooney
