Callum Walsh outclasses Fernando Vargas Jr in Las Vegas

CORK LIGHT-MIDDLEWEIGHT CALLUM Walsh passed his career-biggest test to date, outclassing his fellow unbeaten prospect Fernando Vargas Jr in Las Vegas to win a wide unanimous decision.

Boxing live on Netflix as the chief-support bout to Canelo Alvarez versus Terrence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, Walsh — now 15-0, 11KOs — won virtually every round to inflict a first career defeat on the Californian puncher (17-1, 15KOs).

To Vargas’ credit, most of those rounds were competitive, but Cobh native Walsh was by far the busier and more skilled boxer, throwing over 300 more punches than ‘El Feroz’ and outlanding him throughout.

Indeed, Walsh rarely left third gear, finding routine success to Vargas’ body and mostly nullifying his threat through sheer activity.

The judges awarded the contest to Walsh on scores of 99-91 x2 and 100-90, which read as a harsh representation of Vargas’ efforts but were ultimately spot-on.

Walsh, 24, never quite reached his explosive best but was equally never troubled by Vargas’ dynamism as he stalked forward for most of the contest.

The 28-year-old Vargas — son of former two-time light-middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas Sr, who was in Junior’s corner as trainer — applauded the verdict as Walsh was declared the victor by Michael Buffer at centre-ring.

Walsh’s win positions him closer to a world-title challenge at 154 pounds, while Vargas Jr emerged with credit even in what transpired to be a comprehensive defeat.