NFL player to miss 2020 season after positive Covi-19 test uncovers serious heart condition

MINNESOTA VIKINGS LINEBACKER Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 NFL season after a positive coronavirus test led to the discovery of a serious heart condition that requires surgery.

The 23-year-old, who was a fifth-round pick for the Vikings in the 2019 draft, made five appearances in his rookie season for the franchise, recording eight tackles.

“Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

“I found this out after I tested positive for Covid and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”

Smith has opted for a procedure that will allow him to make as swift a return to action as possible.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one,” he added.

“By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.

“I’m going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback!”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!