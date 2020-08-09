This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 August, 2020
NFL player to miss 2020 season after positive Covi-19 test uncovers serious heart condition

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith requires surgery.

By Press Association Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 1:48 PM
7 minutes ago 170 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5171460
Cameron Smith [file photo].
Image: Jevone Moore
Cameron Smith [file photo].
Cameron Smith [file photo].
Image: Jevone Moore

MINNESOTA VIKINGS LINEBACKER Cameron Smith will miss the 2020 NFL season after a positive coronavirus test led to the discovery of a serious heart condition that requires surgery.

The 23-year-old, who was a fifth-round pick for the Vikings in the 2019 draft, made five appearances in his rookie season for the franchise, recording eight tackles.

“Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

“Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer.

“I found this out after I tested positive for Covid and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!”

Smith has opted for a procedure that will allow him to make as swift a return to action as possible.

Earlier this week I found out I need open heart surgery to fix a bicuspid aortic valve that I was born with. Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn’t have lasted much longer. I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol. The Lord works in mysterious ways, but I could really feel him on this one!🙏🏻 There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one. By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field. Im going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback! #SKOL

“There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn’t think twice about going with that one,” he added.

“By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field.

“I’m going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback!”

