Young captures long-awaited first PGA Tour win at Wyndham Championship

AMERICAN CAMERON YOUNG seized his first US PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing a two-under par 68 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship for a six-stroke victory over Mac Meissner.

It was an emotional win for Young, whose seven career runner-up finishes included the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews.

He started the day with a five-stroke lead and after an opening bogey reeled off five straight birdies – a run that included a 26-foot bomb at the third hole.

A pair of bogeys at 16 and 17 were immaterial and Young tapped in for a par at the 18th to cap a two-under par 68 that gave him a 22-under total of 258.

Advertisement

“I’ve been waiting for it for awhile,” Young said. “I never thought I’d really be that emotional about it, but it’s the end of my fourth season and I’ve had my chances. Never quite like this — and I wasn’t going to let it get away from me today.”

Ireland’s Seamus Power finished well down the leaderboard, tied 44th on an overall score of four under par.

The win at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, had a little extra resonance for Young, who played college golf at North Carolina’s Wake Forest University.

He was also hoping the win might catch the eye of US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley with the biennial match play showdown with Europe coming up in September.

“Obviously that team is a goal of many of us,” the world number 44 said.

Fellow American Meissner had five birdies in his four-under 66 to take second on 16-under 264.

Sweden’s Alex Noren and American Mark Hubbard shared third on 265 while US amateur Jackson Koivun shared fifth place with American Chris Kirk and England’s Aaron Rai.

Sunday’s round marked the end of the PGA regular-season with the top 70 on the points list advancing to the playoffs which start next week at the St. Jude Championship.

Of the players hoping to play their way in this week, Kirk’s finish was enough to move him up from 73rd in the standings to 61st.

© AFP