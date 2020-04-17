This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Camogie Association still plan to complete 2020 competitions as staff set for 10% pay deferral

All camogie activity is suspended until 5 May after taking advice from relevant state authorities.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 17 Apr 2020, 10:33 AM
34 minutes ago 260 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5076822
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
The news comes following the GAA's decision to extend its ban in light of the Covid-19 crisis.
THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION has announced that it will extend its current ban on all activity until 5 May, but intends to “complete all competitions planned for the year.”

The news comes three days after the GAA confirmed an extension of its ban until the same date in line with government instruction due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We acknowledge that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels, however we appreciate the continued co-operation and support of everyone involved at this time,” the Camogie Association said in a statement in relation to finishing the 2020 competitions. 

The association also revealed that the Association’s Ard Chomhairle has approved a 10% pay deferral in coming months for the Camogie Association staff team as part of cost-saving measures.

The full statement reads:

“In light of the latest developments in relation to Covid-19 [coronavirus] and upon advice from the relevant state authorities including the HSE, the Camogie Association will extend its current suspension of all camogie activities until Tuesday 5 May [inclusive] or as further advised.

“The Association will continue to defer all activity and competitions, however it is our intention to complete all competitions planned for the year.

“We acknowledge that this step will result in further inconvenience and disruption to members as well as the game at all levels, however we appreciate the continued co-operation and support of everyone involved at this time.

“The health and safety of our members is, as always, of paramount importance and these steps will assist us all in taking the necessary precautions to limit the spread of Covid-19 and to return to full activity as early as possible.

“Our thoughts are with members whose families are affected by the COVID-19 virus.

The Association’s Ard Chomhairle has also approved a 10% pay deferral in coming months for the Camogie Association staff team as part of cost-saving measures.

“The staff team continue to provide support, education and upskilling opportunities to our members through utilising online technology.

“The Camogie Association is delighted with engagement levels amongst members with supports provided across all aspects of the Association’s activity, from coaching and safeguarding to contingency planning.

“We encourage units and members to use this time to avail of the training and education opportunities being provided.

“As this is a rapidly developing situation, we will continue to monitor the information received from the relevant authorities on a day-to-day basis. Further updates will be issued in due course.

“We advise all members to monitor the Government and HSE websites for the latest information and guidance regarding Covid-19 and to follow their instructions regarding social distancing in particular over the coming weeks.

“For learning resources, updates, and information about webinars, education and training opportunities, please see our website at www.camogie.ie.”

