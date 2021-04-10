BE PART OF THE TEAM

Camogie Association vote to formally recognise dual players at Congress

The hand passed goal was outlawed.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 4:35 PM
Cork dual star Libby Coppinger in action against Kilkenny.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork dual star Libby Coppinger in action against Kilkenny.
Cork dual star Libby Coppinger in action against Kilkenny.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have passed a motion to formally recognise dual players in partnership with the LGFA at today’s Congress. 

Motion 2, which says the Camogie Association will “endeavour to facilitate as far as practical the dual player”, was passed with 81% of delegates voting in favour.

A similar motion was defeated at last year’s Congress, with 75% of delegates voting against it.

At today’s Congress, which was held virtually for the second straight year, Motion 10 on physical play was amended to allow a player “use minimal contact on an opponent’s body from side-on once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the sliotar.”

84% of delegates voted in favour of the motion which essentially allows side-on jostles.

In addition the hand passed goal has been outlawed, with 68% voting in favour of amending the rule.

