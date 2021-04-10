Camogie Association vote to formally recognise dual players at Congress

THE CAMOGIE ASSOCIATION have passed a motion to formally recognise dual players in partnership with the LGFA at today’s Congress.

Motion 2, which says the Camogie Association will “endeavour to facilitate as far as practical the dual player”, was passed with 81% of delegates voting in favour.

A similar motion was defeated at last year’s Congress, with 75% of delegates voting against it.

At today’s Congress, which was held virtually for the second straight year, Motion 10 on physical play was amended to allow a player “use minimal contact on an opponent’s body from side-on once they are making a reasonable effort to gain possession of the sliotar.”

84% of delegates voted in favour of the motion which essentially allows side-on jostles.

In addition the hand passed goal has been outlawed, with 68% voting in favour of amending the rule.

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey look back on a mixed weekend in Europe for the provinces before previewing Exeter-Leinster and Wales-Ireland.