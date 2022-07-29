Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork hope lightning can strike twice as referee Ray Kelly takes charge of camogie showpiece

The Kildare official was the man in the middle when the Leesiders edged out Waterford in the semi-final earlier this month

By The42 Team Friday 29 Jul 2022, 3:48 PM
Referee Ray Kelly.
Image: Leah Scholes/INPHO
RAY KELLY WILL referee his third All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship final when he takes charge of Cork v Kilkenny at Croke Park next Sunday.

The Kildare official was the man in the middle when Cork edged out Waterford in the semi-final earlier this month, and there may be another good omen for the Leesiders given that Kelly was referee when they beat Galway in the 2015 decider.

He also had the whistle for the ’19 showpiece, and John Dermody of Westmeath has been named on standby should he be required.

Gavin Donegan of Dublin club Trinity Gaels will referee the Intermediate final between Cork and Galway, while the Premier Junior decider sees Nenagh’s Mike Ryan take the whistle for Antrim versus Armagh.

Croke Park – Sunday, 7 August

Senior Final: Cork v Kilkenny – 4.15pm

Intermediate Final: Cork v Galway – 2pm

Premier Junior Final: Antrim v Armagh – 12pm

