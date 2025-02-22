All-Ireland champions Cork open league title bid with comfortable win over Waterford

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS CORK are hoping to win a first Very Camogie League Division 1A title in 12 years and they got out to the perfect start, securing a thoroughly comfortable 2-10 to 0-8 victory over Waterford at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The heavy lifting was done in the first half as Cork led 2-7 to 0-2 at the interval following a dominant first-half display. The Rebels enjoyed the perfect start, racing into a 1-2 to no score lead inside the opening ten minutes.

Hannah Looney teed up Ciara O’Sullivan to fire home Cork’s first goal of the game from an acute angle. Beth Carton did fire over two quickfire points for Waterford but from there, Cork took control, scoring 1-5 without reply to take a commanding 11-point lead to the dressing room.

Sorcha McCartan fired over a pair of points while Clodagh Finn, O’Sullivan and Kate Wall all tagged on further scores. The second goal arrived when Looney managed to bundle the sliotar over the line as Cork enjoyed a stellar first half.

Waterford rallied at the start of the second half as Carton, Niamh Rockett and Lorraine Bray all troubled the scoreboard but Cork were able to keep them at arm’s length.

McCartan proved lively in front of the posts as Cork came through despite only registering three points in the second half.

Meanwhile, Cork All-Ireland winner Lauren Homan is set for a soccer return after re-signing for SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division side Cork City this afternoon.

After winning Senior All-Ireland Camogie Championships with Cork in 2017 & 2018, she captained them to Intermediate All-Ireland glory last year, and now…



Lauren Homan returns to Cork City FC for 2025! 🤩



2025 Signings presented by https://t.co/hzy30f0Yp3 🤝#CCFC84 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/RSA6cn6JLW — Cork City FC Women (@CorkCityFCWomen) February 22, 2025

Elsewhere, Galway dug out a 0-13 to 0-11 victory over Kilkenny following a fast finish from Cathal Murray’s charges. Kilkenny, managed for the first time by former coach Tommy Shefflin, led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time but Galway managed to dig deep to come away from Dunmore with the two points.

Miriam Bambrick and Katie Nolan gave Kilkenny the ideal start. Although Sabina Rabbitte got the westerners off the mark in reply, Kilkenny continued to control the early stages, racing 0-5 to 0-1 clear as Katie Byrne slotted over.

Two Aoife Prendergast scores continued their momentum but Galway captain Carrie Dolan and Niamh Niland ensured Galway were just two behind at the break.

Prendergast extended Kilkenny’s advantage at the start of the second half but Dolan stood up and fired over a pair of scores to tie the game for the first time. The momentum had swung Galway’s way as Ailish O’Reilly edged her side in front before Rabbitte pushed her side two clear. Prendergast cut the deficit to the minimum, but O’Reilly grabbed a crucial brace of scores for Galway to secure a gritty triumph.

The action was even tighter at The Ragg, where reigning league champions Tipperary shared the spoils with last year’s Division 1B victors Dublin. The sides played out an exciting 1-10 to 2-7 draw that will give them each some momentum after the first round of games.

Tipperary are the defending champions. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin saw an early goal chance go abegging when Ashling O’Neill sent an early penalty wide with the game still scoreless at the time. Tipperary were edging the contest but were dealt a hammer blow when Dublin netted to take the lead. However, the Premier County struck back before half time as a neatly worked move culminated in Caoimhe McCarthy’s long range effort finding the net.

Chances were at a premium in the second half but the tight and physical nature of the contest meant those in attendance were gripped by the action. Clodagh McIntyre’s effort appeared to move Tipperary on the verge of victory but Aoife McKearney held her nerve to slot over a pressure free to cut Dublin’s deficit to three points.

Dublin piled forward in search of a game equalising goal and their persistence was rewarded when McKearney’s 20m free found the top left corner of the net.

In Division 1B, Clare produced a gritty second-half comeback to defeat Wexford 2-9 to 0-14. The Banner trailed 0-9 to 0-5 at half time but goals from Áine O’Loughlin and Ziyan Spillane helped them to emerge triumphant.

Westmeath’s first-ever Division 1B game ended in defeat in Raharney, as Down emerged 2-11 to 1-5 winners, holding the home side to just one point in the second half, while Antrim came away from Limerick with a 2-10 to 1-7 win.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy