Galway duo and Kilkenny forward to contest Camogie Player of the Year award

TWO ALL-IRELAND WINNING Galway stars and a key Kilkenny forward have been shortlisted for the Camogie Association/WGPA Players’ Player of the Year Award.

Niamh Kilkenny, Sarah Dervan and Michelle Quilty are up for the prestigious award. Source: Inpho.

Tribe captain Sarah Dervan and All-Ireland final Player of the Match Niamh Kilkenny have been nominated for the senior accolade, which is sponsored by Liberty Insurance, along with Kilkenny’s Michelle Quilty.

Galway were six-point winners over the Cats in this year’s decider, after which they got their hands on the O’Duffy Cup for the first time since 2013.

In doing so, they made it a double with a brilliant league final performance ending Kilkenny’s bid for four-in-a-row in that regard.

Dervan and Kilkenny were both central figures throughout the year, their exploits at either end of the pitch inspiring in each and every battle while the latter’s All-Ireland final performance was nothing short of a midfield masterclass.

Quilty, on the other hand, was a shining light for the Noresiders and their top scorer in the decider. The Mullinavat woman had accounted for 0-8 as the final whistle sounded and confirmed further final heartbreak for the Cats.

At intermediate level, there’s a mix of counties in the running with All-Ireland winning Westmeath taliswoman Pamela Greville joined on the shortlist by Galway finalist Dervla Higgins and Tipperary’s Sabrina Larkin.

And the junior trio shows two Kerry All-Ireland champions in Patrice Diggin and Sara Murphy and Limerick forward Rebecca Noonan.

The overall winners will be announced at the Camogie All-Stars Awards on 19 October.

