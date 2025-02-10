What can we expect as Carla Ward names her first Ireland squad?

AN INTERESTING MORNING lies ahead with Carla Ward due to name her first Ireland squad tomorrow.

The new head coach will unveil her selection before a press conference at FAI HQ at 10am on Tuesday.

Ireland return to Uefa Nations League action next Friday 21 February against Türkiye at Tallaght Stadium. They then travel to Koper to face Slovenia the following Tuesday in their first games since the Euro 2025 play-off heartbreak in December.

The core of the squad will likely remain the same, but Ward is without the services of several players from Eileen Gleeson’s final 24-strong selection.

Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell have all announced their international retirements in recent weeks, while Lily Agg has suffered an ACL injury.

There are question marks over several others. Anna Patten struggled with a knock after scoring in Aston Villa’s FA Cup win over Brighton on Sunday, eventually substituted in the 78th minute, while Jessie Stapleton hasn’t returned to the Sunderland squad since being forced off through injury two weeks ago.

Ruesha Littlejohn, Grace Moloney and Marissa Sheva are all free agents, the former pair recently departing London City Lionesses and the latter leaving Portland Thorns. Izzy Atkinson is among those not playing regularly, absent from all Crystal Palace matchday squads in 2025 to date. The 42 contacted the club for an update, but have yet to receive a response.

Along with Agg, Jess Ziu (ACL) and Tara O’Hanlon (MCL) are other long-term absentees who won’t be involved. Louise Quinn and Jamie Finn are on the comeback trail from hip and ACL injuries respectively, but this camp may come too soon for both.

Courtney Brosnan will continue to lead the goalkeeping department, with Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan other dead certs. Ward has teased a “different” position for captain McCabe, so that will be fascinating to follow over the coming weeks and months.

Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Caitlin Hayes, who secured a WSL move to Brighton in January, looks set to head up a defensive cohort uncharacteristically thin on regular call-ups. Hayley Nolan has been pushing had for a recall, while Claire O’Riordan will also be looking to reinvigorate her international career under Ward.

Aoife Mannion is in line to return after missing the Wales play-off defeat through injury, and the defender will be full of confidence after scoring her first Manchester United goal at the weekend. Herself, Patten and Abbie Larkin were all on target in the FA Cup.

Megan Connolly, Megan Campbell, Tyler Toland and Heather Payne will be eying inclusion, while there’s openings in attack following Russell’s retirement.

Saoirse Noonan will be difficult to ignore in the wake of her sensational form in Scotland. The Celtic striker hasn’t made a squad since 2023, but has scored 27 goals so far this season.

Leanne Kiernan is one of just two Irish players to have netted in the WSL this campaign — Patten is the other — while Amber Barrett has been ticking over nicely in Belgium. Kyra Carusa is out of season Stateside, with her contract recently extended at San Diego Wave, while Emily Murphy moved to Championship outfit Newcastle United in January.

The news of a development squad last week was interesting, with fringe players to be handed an opportunity to impress in a training game against the U19s during this window.

Ellen Molloy, Emily Whelan, Erin McLaughlin, Eva Mangan and Aoibheann Clancy are among those selected who have previously received senior call-ups, while Katie Keane, Jess Fitzgerald, Ellen Dolan and Freya Healy are the U19s named that have been in and around the senior set-up. Lia O’Leary, who recently moved to Bristol City, is also among the U19s.

Whether any of the above will get the nod from Ward tomorrow remains to be seen. Most are in pre-season, with the Women’s League of Ireland not kickstarting until 8 March.

The potential for new recruits to come on board is another area of focus. At Ward’s unveiling press conference, she detailed plans to draft in dual eligible players like her predecessors Gleeson and Vera Pauw.

“How do we find a centre-forward with Irish heritage?” was an early discussion point, as she reached out to agents around the world in her first days at the helm.

Whether anything has come to fruition in these early stages will be revealed tomorrow morning.

But some level of continuity is key as Ward puts her fingerprints on her first squad. There’s plenty of room for new and returning faces, though expect the same core for now.