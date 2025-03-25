CARLA WARD BELIEVES Ireland’s drubbing to Slovenia was “a blessing in disguise” as the Euro 2025 playoff hangover lingers.

The new head coach is overseeing what she describes as a “transitional period” following December’s heartbreaking defeat to Wales, and the international retirements of Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell.

Ward’s reign began with a scrappy 1-0 win over Türkiye, before that chastening 4-0 defeat to Slovenia in Nations League B last month.

Ireland will be aiming to bounce back in an upcoming double-header against Greece, for which Ward named a 23-player squad this morning. The focus is Greece, but scars from Slovenia remain.

“It’s a funny thing to say but I think it was a blessing in disguise,” said Ward.

“If you win 1-0, you probably don’t find out an awful lot and it can mask. We found out a lot about where we’re at, the reality of the position we’re in. Probably what I can and can’t do with the team. I take that on myself. I’ve tried new things, but I wanted to try new things. I wanted to find out a few things and I think I did, I got answers.

“It also allowed us to deep dive and reflect with every single player in the review post camp which was good. I learned an awful lot. I probably didn’t realise how much hurt there was from previous camps and the Wales camp. There was probably an element where we lost three leaders, four including Quinny (Louise Quinn, who is injured). And if you take four leaders like that from any team in the world, it hurts you. I would say it was a really powerful game in terms of learning what we will face now.”

“I was asked is it a revolution or evolution,” the former Aston Villa boss added. “I said evolution and we need to be carrying on. But I think now there has to be an element of a transitional period here.

“This could be difficult at the start, messy in the middle and beautiful at the end. I hope.”

Ward, meanwhile, says she encouraged Ruesha Littlejohn to join Shamrock Rovers.

The 87-cap midfielder was a marquee signing in the Women’s Premier Division earlier this month, following her departure from London City Lionesses.

“I told her to do it. I’m not going to lie,” said Ward on Littlejohn’s move to Rovers, having previously worked with the player at both Villa and Birmingham City.

“She called me and said ‘I have got three options’ — I won’t tell you the other two options — and I said, ‘League of Ireland. Think about the impact you can have on young players. Not just how you can impact the League of Ireland.’

“She is a top pro. People think because of her personality that sometimes she is not a big pro but she is. To install that level of experience into the League of Ireland is huge. I was delighted for her, really delighted.”

Ruesha Littlejohn with Carla Ward before the Slovenia game last month.

Littlejohn is one of two Women’s Premier Division players in the squad for Greece, with Shelbourne star Aoibheann Clancy also called up. Another domestic star would have been selected, but for injury.

Ward later made the point that Littlejohn was “the glue” at Villa and was sorely missed when she left, as she further discussed the void in the dressing room following retirements.

“When I was at Aston Villa and Ruesha Littlejohn was going, I didn’t want her to go. She wasn’t playing much football, but if you take Ruesha out of an environment, she was the glue. That following season we lacked all of that at Villa. We struggled a little bit. I don’t think people realised the impact that had on the group. The players knew it, but it’s a similar situation now.

“You take Niamh Fahey, Julie-Ann Russell, Diane Caldwell, Louise Quinn (out), there’s four massive leaders that can really help guide people off the pitch as well as on the pitch. That’s tough, but it’s now about developing and encouraging the next group to come up and lead because we need that.

“Katie [McCabe] and Denise [O'Sullivan] are leaders but they have lost their leaders, so how do we create that next generation of leaders?”

Ward added that she is still working towards getting the retired trio involved in camp in some capacity going forward. Saoirse Noonan and Chloe Mustaki return to the squad for the first time since 2023 ahead of the games at Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium, Heraklion (Friday 4 April) and Tallaght Stadium, Dublin (Tuesday 8 April).