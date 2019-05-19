This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cody's Kilkenny make light work of Carlow challenge to go two from two

TJ Reid was again in top form as the Cats cruised to victory at Netwatch Cullen Park.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 19 May 2019, 4:57 PM
22 minutes ago 1,783 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4642533

Carlow 1-14

Kilkenny 3-22

Conor McKenna reports from Netwatch Cullen Park

KILKENNY CRUISED TO a comfortable 14-point victory over Carlow in the second round of the 2019 Leinster hurling championship this afternoon, with the visitors leading from start to finish.

Seamus Murphy and Richie Leahy Carlow’s Seamus Murphy in action against Kilkenny’s Richie Leahy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Carlow will be disappointed with their performance on the day, as they were second fiddle to a Kilkenny side who were completely dominant.

TJ Reid was excellent for the victors throughout, scoring 1-12 over the duration of the game and the Carlow defence struggled to contain Kilkenny’s potent marksman. 

Colin Fennelly found the net in the opening minute of the game, finishing after a pass from Bill Sheehan and it was obvious that Kilkenny had targeted goals to kill off the game as they went for goal whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Two points from Reid followed the goal, before Martin Kavanagh opened his side’s account, but Kilkenny’s second goal arrived shortly after.

A long ball in from Reid was flicked on by Sheehan, and it made its way to Ger Aylward, who made no mistake with the finish.

Kilkenny added the next three points to open up a 10-point lead and the buzz around the stadium was long gone at this stage, as the game was dead as a contest.

Kilkenny were awarded a penalty after Sheehan was fouled and Reid made no mistake with the resulting penalty to increase his side’s lead.

Walter Walsh and Reid registered further points to give Kilkenny a 3-9 to 0-3 advantage at the interval, after what was a very one-sided opening half.

TJ Reid signs a supporters jersey at the end of the game TJ Reid signs an autograph for a young supporter after the game. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Carlow did find the net in the second half courtesy of James Doyle, after receiving a short pass from Martin Kavanagh’s free but that was as good as it got for the hosts, who certainly improved after the break. 

Kilkenny pushed on for a comfortable 14-point win, though tougher tasks lie ahead for Cody’s charges, who sit on top of the table with maximum points from their first two games.

Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 0-5 (4f), James Doyle 1-1, Chris Nolan 0-3 (1f), Seamus Murphy 0-2, Brian Tracey (1f), Jack Kavanagh and David English 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 1-12 (8fs, 1 “65”, 1 pen), C Fennelly and G Aylward 1-1 each, J Donnelly and A Murphy 0-2 each, R Leahy, W Walsh, A Mullen and B Ryan 0-1 each.

Carlow:

1. Brian Tracey (Naomh Eoin)

2. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers)
3. Paul Doyle (St Mullins)
4. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

5. Eoin Nolan (Naomh Eoin)
6. David English (Ballinkillen)
7. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers) 

8. Jack Kavanagh (St Mullins)
9. Seán Whelan (Ballinkillen)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)

11. Martin Kavanagh (St Mullins)
12. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers)

13. James Doyle (St Mullins)
14. Séamus Murphy (St Mullins)
15. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers)

Subs:

17. Alan Corcoran (Muine Bheag) for P Doyle (HT)
26. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Byrne (49)
19. Diarmuid Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers) for J Kavanagh (64)
22. Jack Murphy (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Whelan (64)
25. Ross Smithers (Naomh Eoin) for J Doyle (69).

Kilkenny:

1. Darren Brennan (St Lachtain’s)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)
4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)
9. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
11. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
12. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore).

Subs:

24. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Fennelly (27)
22. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for W Walsh (HT)
25. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan) for Aylward (49)
18. Jason Cleere (Bennettsbridge) for Deegan (53)
23. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) for Leahy (61)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

