This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 20 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donegal kingpins retain biggest prize in school football as heartbreak hits talented Cork bunch again

Carndonagh CS were late winners against Midleton CBS in the capital.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 20 Mar 2019, 8:59 PM
8 minutes ago 365 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4552957

THE BIGGEST PRIZE in Irish school football is heading back to Donegal for the second year in-a-row.

card Champions again: Cardonagh CBS. Source: Sportsfile.

Carndonagh Community School tasted All-Ireland success once again after beating Cork’s Midelton CBS in a pulsating final of the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior Cup.

Jack Doherty headed home the decisive goal for the Inishowen school in the 82nd minute at Home Farm FC, Dublin, inflicting a second national-level heartbreak in three days on Midleton.

doherty Cardonagh's hero Jack Doherty. Source: Sportsfile.

The Leesiders were beaten in the All-Ireland Croke Cup hurling semi-final by Presentation Athenry on Monday, with some of that squad involved again this afternoon, falling to another late defeat.

Soccer goalkeeper and captain Arthur Nganou and Joe Stack — who both started today — were among those to also win Dr Harty Cup hurling medals earlier this year, with the latter hitting a goal in that decider.

Jason Hankard, the other goal-scorer against CBC Cork in February, was an unused sub today.

match Action from the match at Whitehall. Source: Sportsfile.

It comes as the Martin Cavanagh’s Donegal side’s third title in four years, while Midleton experienced their first outing at National Cup level.

Winning captain Kieran Farren attributed the victory to the late Liam Monagle, who passed away last September.

“A teacher and past pupil of Carndonagh Community School who gave so much of his time to schools football over the years and will be fondly remembered for his endeavours,” as the FAI wrote.

fai Source: FAI Schools Twitter.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    Anscombe calls for end to Welsh club uncertainty
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    CHELTENHAM
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Tiger Roll set for Grand National repeat in bid to emulate the legendary Red Rum
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Work, do the right things and it will come again' - Klopp keeps the faith with Salah
    'Of course we want him to stay': Pogba backs Solskjaer to get permanent Man United job
    The Premier League is overrated - Ibrahimovic
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    'It’s been a mad couple of days, and I’m still trying to get my head around it'
    Matt Doherty open to playing unfamiliar right-wing role for Ireland
    'I'm finding my feet' - Enda Stevens in pole position to nail down Irish left-back berth
    IRELAND
    Fancy being the next governor of the Central Bank? New appointment rules have been approved
    Fancy being the next governor of the Central Bank? New appointment rules have been approved
    Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    Harry Kane: 'My nana and grandad were Irish, so I had that decision. It never really came'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie