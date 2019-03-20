Donegal kingpins retain biggest prize in school football as heartbreak hits talented Cork bunch again

THE BIGGEST PRIZE in Irish school football is heading back to Donegal for the second year in-a-row.

Champions again: Cardonagh CBS. Source: Sportsfile.

Carndonagh Community School tasted All-Ireland success once again after beating Cork’s Midelton CBS in a pulsating final of the FAI Schools Dr Tony O’Neill Senior Cup.

Jack Doherty headed home the decisive goal for the Inishowen school in the 82nd minute at Home Farm FC, Dublin, inflicting a second national-level heartbreak in three days on Midleton.

Cardonagh's hero Jack Doherty. Source: Sportsfile.

The Leesiders were beaten in the All-Ireland Croke Cup hurling semi-final by Presentation Athenry on Monday, with some of that squad involved again this afternoon, falling to another late defeat.

Soccer goalkeeper and captain Arthur Nganou and Joe Stack — who both started today — were among those to also win Dr Harty Cup hurling medals earlier this year, with the latter hitting a goal in that decider.

Jason Hankard, the other goal-scorer against CBC Cork in February, was an unused sub today.

Action from the match at Whitehall. Source: Sportsfile.

It comes as the Martin Cavanagh’s Donegal side’s third title in four years, while Midleton experienced their first outing at National Cup level.

Winning captain Kieran Farren attributed the victory to the late Liam Monagle, who passed away last September.

“A teacher and past pupil of Carndonagh Community School who gave so much of his time to schools football over the years and will be fondly remembered for his endeavours,” as the FAI wrote.

Source: FAI Schools Twitter.

