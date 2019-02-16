This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 16 February, 2019
Midleton CBS end 13-year wait for Dr Harty Cup glory with final win over CBC Cork

Jason Hankard and Joe Stack struck the goals in either half for the winners in Pairc Ui Rinn.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Feb 2019, 3:41 PM
50 minutes ago 3,135 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4497098

Midleton CBS 2-12
CBC Cork 0-14

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

MIDLETON CBS WERE the last Cork outfit to reach the summit at the elite level of Munster schools hurling and they repeated that feat this afternoon to lift the Dr Harty Cup after a barren spell since 2006.

Carthach Daly and Ross O'Regan CBC Cork's Carthach Daly in action against Midleton CBS player Ross O'Regan. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

7,089 spectators packed into Páirc Uí Rinn to witness an all-Cork decider with the match swinging in the direction of Midleton due to the two goals that they pounced for and their capacity to beat away the CBC Cork efforts at the other end.

Christians were featuring in a final at this level for the first time in 101 years but were rocked early with Jason Hankard notching the opening score of the game as he netted in the 3rd minute, touching home a long delivery for the East Cork outfit.

The match ebbed and flowed thereafter with the superb markmanship from placed balls on both sides a shining feature. CBC’s Padraig Power finished with 0-10 while Ryan McCarthy (0-6) and Ross O’Regan (0-4)  shared the duties effectively for Midleton CBS.

The teams were level five times in the opening period and deadlocked three times after the interval before the second critical Midleton goal arrived to break open the game in the 53rd minute. Joe Stack did brilliantly to fetch a long-range free from McCarthy and after his first shot was blocked, the sliotar spun in the air for Stack to smash in his shot.

With the Midleton rearguard in heroic form, they ensured they would not ship a goal at the other end. Goalkeeper Jack McGann was a model of composure all day while full-back Dylan Hogan and centre-back Ciaran Joyce grew in prominence as they repelled the CBC Cork efforts.

More to follow…

Scorers for Midleton CBS: Ryan McCarthy 0-6 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Joe Stack 1-1, Ross O’Regan 0-4 (0-2f), Jason Hankard 1-0, Cathal Hickey 0-1.

Scorers for CBC Cork: Padraig Power 0-10 (0-9f), Declan Hanlon 0-2, Shane Barrett, Owen McCarthy 0-1 each.

Midleton CBS

1. Jack McGann (Kiltha Óg)

2. Cormac O’Brien (Midleton)
3. Dylan Hogan (Killeagh)
4. Dylan Healy (Kiltha Óg)

5. Ritchie Landers (Killeagh)
6. Ciaran Joyce (Kiltha Óg)
7. Darragh Moran (Kiltha Óg)

8. Sam Quirke (Midleton) 
9. Ryan McCarthy (Killeagh)

10. Gary Carroll (Midleton)
11. Cathal Hickey (Lisgoold)
12. Ross O’Regan (Midleton)

13. Kian Farmer (Midleton)
14. Joe Stack (Kiltha Óg)
15. Jason Hankard (Fr O’Neills)

Subs

20. Olan Broderick (Killeagh) for Landers (34)
22. Arthur Nganou (Midleton) for Quirke (49)
18. Peter Hassett (Fr O’Neills) for Hickey (59)

CBC Cork

1. Cian Long (Glen Rovers)

2. David Barry (Sarsfields)
3. Peadar Hennessy (Mallow)
17. Carthach Daly (Lismore)

5. Gearóid Mulcahy (Glen Rovers)
6. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)
7. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)
9. Kevin Finn (Midleton)

10. Shane Barrett (Blarney) (captain)
11. Niall Hartnett (Douglas)
12. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

13. Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)
14. Jack O’Kelly (St Finbarr’s)
15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

19. James Scally (Bishopstown) for McCarthy (49)
21. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock) for O’Kelly (59)
4. Conor Murphy (Sarsfields) for Mulcahy (inj) (62)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

