Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

'Warrior' O'Hanlon inspires Manchester Thunder to Super League glory once again

Armagh’s long-serving dual star excelled in Sunday’s Grand Final.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 11:52 AM
49 minutes ago 718 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5784609

ONE YOU MAY have missed over the Bank Holiday Weekend: Armagh dual star Caroline O’Hanlon became a Super League Netball champion once again.

The long-serving Armagh footballer played a starring role as Manchester Thunder emerged victorious after Sunday evening’s Grand Final at the Copper Box Arena in London.

O’Hanlon’s side were 60-53 winners over Loughborough Lightning, finishing the season unbeaten with 22 victories on the bounce en route to their first title since 2019.

Manager Karen Greig lauded near netball perfection afterwards.

“I don’t think you can get any closer than that,” she told The Surrey Comet. “A lot of our girls will probably turn around and say this is the best squad we’ve ever had.  

“The unitedness of the team has been phenomenal, the girls have got each other’s backs. They get on, on and off the court, which for me is a culture thing and you see transfer from off to on: you couldn’t ask for more.

“Undefeated is absolutely amazing and we’re super proud of it, but to get over the line today is phenomenal.”

“Oh my God, I can’t believe that. We wanted to come out and perform today and we did from minute one. I’m so, so proud of everyone,” captain and Grand Final Player of the Match Laura Malcolm added.

O’Hanlon has been hailed as “our warrior” time and time again by Greig, and that certainly rung true again this weekend.

The 37-year-old Bessbrook great, who works as a doctor on these shores and excels at the top level of two codes either side of the Irish Sea, played each and every minute of the final and semi-final.

Thunder defeated Team Bath on Friday evening, with O’Hanlon at centre for both showdowns.

Described as “a phenomenal athlete” whose “level of performance has not dipped” through her 22 consecutive seasons of inter-county football thus far by Orchard team-mate Aimee Mackin last week, O’Hanlon is facing into another busy summer.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Yesterday, she was named in the Northern Ireland squad for her third Commonwealth Games in July. 

Meanwhile, Armagh find themselves in an All-Ireland senior championship group with holders Meath and Monaghan. The only weekend O’Hanlon is definitely available for football this month is that of 18/19 June, when the Orchard open their campaign at home to the Royals.

Otherwise, O’Hanlon’s focus will be on Northern Ireland’s Commonwealth Games warm-up matches at home to the England men’s team the second weekend of June, and away to Scotland on the last.

- Additional reporting from Richard Bullick.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie