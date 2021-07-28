Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 28 July 2021
Advertisement

Confirmation of planning permission a 'momentous' milestone for Casement Park redevelopment project

Construction is set to commence in the first half of 2022.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 28 Jul 2021, 8:29 PM
16 minutes ago 494 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5508700
An artist's impression of the new Casement Park stadium.
An artist's impression of the new Casement Park stadium.
An artist's impression of the new Casement Park stadium.

ANTRIM GAA RECEIVED a major boost today with confirmation of formal planning permission for the redevelopment of Casement Park.

The project has suffered a number of setbacks over the years. Planning permission for a 38,000 capacity ground was granted back in 2013, but those plans were later scrapped and a new proposal announced in 2017 also struggled to get up and running as costs soared.

But the GAA has now announced that construction for the redevelopment project is set to commence in the first half of 2022 and is expected to be a two-year build.

Tom Daly, Chairperson of the Casement Park Stadium Development Project Board, described the announcement as a “momentous” milestone.

The new stadium will have a capacity of 34,578, and has been developed by the architects who designed the Aviva Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, and will include a range of mixed-use facilities.

“This a hugely significant announcement in the timeline for Antrim’s new home and Ulster’s new provincial stadium and I would like to thank Gaels throughout Ulster and Ireland, for their patience, commitment and unwavering support since our application was submitted in 2017,” Daly said.

a-view-of-casement-park Casement Park pictured earlier this year. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“Casement Park is a now a live catalyst for the development of Gaelic Games and it will not only host some of the largest, most significant and exciting sporting occasions on this island, but it will also be a venue that GAA clubs, schools and community organisations will access and use.

“With a strong community focus, the project will create employment opportunities, increase footfall, support local business eco systems and supply chains and it will significantly add to the vibrant cultural and arts heritage that exists in West Belfast and across the city. 

“The combined impact of the construction phase of the project and its operations when complete, will leave a lasting sporting, economic, health and cultural legacy for many generations to come.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Brian McEvoy, Chief Executive of Ulster GAA added, “With planning permission granted we are now looking forward confidently to the construction phase with a clear pathway for the project’s delivery.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie