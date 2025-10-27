Castletown-Geoghegan beat Lough Lene Gaels in Westmeath final replay

IT WAS a day to remember for Castletown-Geoghegan, as they overcame Lough Lene Gaels 3-15 to 2-9 to win the 2025 Senior A Hurling Championship final replay in Mullingar.

Goals from Shane Clavin, Liam Varley and David O’Reilly were key to their side retaining the senior hurling title.

Clavin’s early goal put Castletown in the driving seat, and they established a five-point lead before David Williams’ penalty, after Tommy Doyle was fouled, reduced the deficit.

It remained a relatively even first half, with Castletown holding a 1-8 to 1-5 advantage going in at the break.

But Varley’s goal early in the second half gave his side further breathing space.

Castletown had one hand on the trophy when O’Reilly’s goal meant they extended their lead to 11 points.

Lough Lene Gaels responded well to that setback, with Williams finding the net for a second time.

But additional points from Niall O’Brien and Jack Gallagher in the dying stages helped confirm Castletown as champions as they secured a relatively comfortable nine-point victory.