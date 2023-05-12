Minister says it's 'not appropriate' for her to engage with GAA or RTÉ over GAAGO controversy

SPORT AND MEDIA Minister Catherine Martin has said that it would not be appropriate for her to engage with either the GAA or RTÉ over the GAAGO controversy, saying it was a commercial decision.

Controversy over the GAAGO app erupted earlier this week after the Munster senior hurling clash between Tipperary and Cork was aired on the GAAGO platform instead of on free-to-air television.

This backlash was also seen last week after Clare’s victory over Limerick was only available behind a paywall on the app.

The controversy has lead TDs to invite both RTÉ and the GAA before the Oireachtas sport and media committee, alongside all other sporting organisations and broadcasters.

Speaking at the National Gallery this afternoon, Martin said that it was a “commercial decision for the GAA”, but added that one of the main factors was the changed championship structure.

“There there are more matches within a shorter season but it does lie with the GAA,” Martin said.

“They [RTÉ] have said and I welcome that they will review it as at the end of the season and look, we all want to see as many matches as possible. There’s a great love for the sport, but as the Taoiseach said earlier in the week, it’s not possible to see everything.”

Asked if she had engaged with either the GAA or RTÉ, Martin said that the Oireachtas committee was the “right forum” for any engagement.

“They’re independent – both RTE and the GAA – in those commercial decisions and so I don’t think it’d be appropriate for me to to engage,” Martin said.

Pressed further by reporters, Martin said that she had no role in these commercial decisions and that it would not be appropriate to engage.

When asked if it was appropriate for senior Government figures, like Tánaiste Micheál Martin, to comment on the controversy, the Green Party deputy leaders said that it was fine for them to express their own opinions.

Written by Tadgh McNally and posted on TheJournal.ie