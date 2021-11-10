Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 10 November 2021
CBC win big clash in Cork and Thurles defeat reigning champions in Dr Harty Cup openers

De La Salle Waterford also triumphed today.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 10 Nov 2021, 3:27 PM
40 minutes ago 1,191 Views 0 Comments
Eoin Downey (file photo) excelled for CBC Cork in their victory.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Eoin Downey (file photo) excelled for CBC Cork in their victory.
Eoin Downey (file photo) excelled for CBC Cork in their victory.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE RETURN OF action in the Dr Harty Cup, the premier Munster colleges hurling championship, saw contrasting fortunes for the 2020 finalists, the last season the competition was played.

St Flannan’s, the reigning champions, were defeated by 2-20 to 1-21 today by Thurles CBS, while Christian Brothers College won the big all-Cork clash as they overcame Midleton CBS by 1-2o to 1-14 in Midleton.

Monday’s opening game saw Ardscoil Rís defeat Nenagh CBS by 0-18 to 0-16, while the meeting of St Colman’s and Blackwater CS today was postponed.

Dr Harty Cup Results

  • CBC Cork 1-20 Midleton CBS 1-14
  • Thurles CBS 2-20 St Flannan’s College 1-21
  • De La Salle Waterford 0-20 St Josephs Tulla 0-18 
  • Cashel Community School v Our Ladys Templemore 

There was a large crowd in Midleton to witness a repeat of the 2019 Dr Harty Cup final and 2020 semi-final, with CBC Cork’s third-quarter surge proving crucial. There were several recent Cork All-Ireland minor winners in action on both sides while captain Eoin Downey was in exceptional form for CBC, after a season where he was an All-Ireland U20 victor during the summer and helped Glen Rovers reach a county senior hurling final last Sunday.

David Cremin hit 0-6 from play for the winners while Eoin O’Leary matched his tally, with four of his efforts registered from frees. Eoghan Kirby struck 1-4 from play and it was his early second-half goal that was the critical score.

CBC Cork were ahead 0-9 to 0-8 after an evenly-contested first half, but had moved significantly clear by 1-15 to 0-11 by the second-half water break. A late goal by Timmy Wilk and 0-10 overall from Jack Leahy, the 2021 minor hurler of the year after his exploits with Cork, saw Midleton CBS claw back the deficit.

jack-leahy Jack Leahy.

david-cremin-and-dylan-dunne David Cremin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But the winners were full value for their six-point success as they advance to the quarter-finals and Midleton will face into the backdoor.

More to follow…

