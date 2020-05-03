This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember Celtic's run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final?

With the great Henrik Larsson to the fore, the Glasgow giants set up a showdown with Jose Mourinho’s Porto.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 3 May 2020, 3:57 PM
1 hour ago 1,693 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5090718

IN SPITE OF the outcome, Celtic’s run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final remains one of the highlights of the club’s recent history.

Under the management of Martin O’Neill, and with the great Henrik Larsson to the fore, they eliminated Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga opposition to reach the decider.

It ended in disappointment at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s brilliant Porto side, but how much do you remember about Celtic’s journey?

Take our quiz and find out…

Celtic ended up in the 2002-03 Uefa Cup after being eliminated from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League by which club?
PA
Villarreal
FC Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk
Artmedia Bratislava
In the first round of the Uefa Cup against FK Suduva, which of the following players didn't score in the 8-1 first-leg win?
PA
Joos Valgaeren
PA
Stilian Petrov

PA
Paul Lambert
PA
Johan Mjallby
Their opponents in the second round were managed by former Rangers man Graeme Souness, but can you remember the club?
PA
Newcastle United
Liverpool

Blackburn Rovers
Southampton
They knocked out Celta Vigo on away goals in the third round, despite losing the second leg 2-1. Who were the only other team to beat Celtic over 90 minutes during that Uefa Cup campaign?
PA
Porto
Liverpool

Stuttgart
Blackburn Rovers
Liverpool's El-Hadji Diouf was fined two weeks' wages and suspended for two games over an incident that occurred in the quarter-final first leg. What did he do?
PA
He used abusive language to the referee in the tunnel at half-time
He initiated a fight with Steven Gerrard

He spat at a Celtic fan
He planted a Rangers flag in the centre circle
After Henrik Larsson had given Celtic an early lead in that game, who earned a draw for Liverpool by scoring what looked set to be a valuable away goal?
PA
Emile Heskey
Danny Murphy

Didi Hamann
John Arne Riise
Do you recall which Celtic player missed the second leg at Anfield after breaking his wrist during the CIS Cup final defeat to Rangers?
PA
Momo Sylla
PA
John Hartson

PA
Chris Sutton
PA
Alan Thompson
To set up a decider against Porto, Celtic had to see off another Portuguese side in the semi-finals. Can you name them?
PA
Benfica
Boavista

Sporting Lisbon
Braga
Which Spanish city hosted the final?
PA
Bilbao
Madrid

Valencia
Seville
Porto's Nuno Valente was sent off in the closing seconds, but which Celtic player was dismissed earlier in the game?
PA
Bobo Balde
Neil Lennon

Jackie McNamara
Ulrik Laursen
Can you name the Porto player whose extra-time goal forced Celtic to settle for being runners-up?
PA
Nuno Capucho
Deco

Derlei
Dmitri Alenichev
How many goals did Henrik Larsson score during that Uefa Cup campaign?
PA
8
9

10
11
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Henrik Larsson
That was an impressive performance.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Didier Agathe
A respectable showing.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Jamie Smith
We were expecting more from you.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
David Fernandez
That didn't go well for you at all.
Share your result:

