Quiz: How well do you remember Celtic's run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final?

IN SPITE OF the outcome, Celtic’s run to the 2003 Uefa Cup final remains one of the highlights of the club’s recent history.

Under the management of Martin O’Neill, and with the great Henrik Larsson to the fore, they eliminated Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga opposition to reach the decider.

It ended in disappointment at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s brilliant Porto side, but how much do you remember about Celtic’s journey?

Take our quiz and find out…

Celtic ended up in the 2002-03 Uefa Cup after being eliminated from the qualifying rounds of the Champions League by which club? PA Villarreal FC Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk Artmedia Bratislava In the first round of the Uefa Cup against FK Suduva, which of the following players didn't score in the 8-1 first-leg win? PA Joos Valgaeren PA Stilian Petrov

PA Paul Lambert PA Johan Mjallby Their opponents in the second round were managed by former Rangers man Graeme Souness, but can you remember the club? PA Newcastle United Liverpool

Blackburn Rovers Southampton They knocked out Celta Vigo on away goals in the third round, despite losing the second leg 2-1. Who were the only other team to beat Celtic over 90 minutes during that Uefa Cup campaign? PA Porto Liverpool

Stuttgart Blackburn Rovers Liverpool's El-Hadji Diouf was fined two weeks' wages and suspended for two games over an incident that occurred in the quarter-final first leg. What did he do? PA He used abusive language to the referee in the tunnel at half-time He initiated a fight with Steven Gerrard

He spat at a Celtic fan He planted a Rangers flag in the centre circle After Henrik Larsson had given Celtic an early lead in that game, who earned a draw for Liverpool by scoring what looked set to be a valuable away goal? PA Emile Heskey Danny Murphy

Didi Hamann John Arne Riise Do you recall which Celtic player missed the second leg at Anfield after breaking his wrist during the CIS Cup final defeat to Rangers? PA Momo Sylla PA John Hartson

PA Chris Sutton PA Alan Thompson To set up a decider against Porto, Celtic had to see off another Portuguese side in the semi-finals. Can you name them? PA Benfica Boavista

Sporting Lisbon Braga Which Spanish city hosted the final? PA Bilbao Madrid

Valencia Seville Porto's Nuno Valente was sent off in the closing seconds, but which Celtic player was dismissed earlier in the game? PA Bobo Balde Neil Lennon

Jackie McNamara Ulrik Laursen Can you name the Porto player whose extra-time goal forced Celtic to settle for being runners-up? PA Nuno Capucho Deco

Derlei Dmitri Alenichev How many goals did Henrik Larsson score during that Uefa Cup campaign? PA 8 9

10 11 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Henrik Larsson That was an impressive performance. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Didier Agathe A respectable showing. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Jamie Smith We were expecting more from you. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! David Fernandez That didn't go well for you at all. Share your result: Share

