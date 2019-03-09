Celtic held by Aberdeen in Neil Lennon's homecoming

Lennon's side were held at home but still extended their lead at the top of the table.

Lennon's side were held at home but still extended their lead at the top of the table.

CELTIC DROPPED POINTS at home for the first time this season, but still extended their Scottish Premiership lead to eight points in a 0-0 draw with Aberdeen on Saturday.

Despite dominating possession, the Hoops failed to score a league goal for the first time in 2019 as Aberdeen stretched their impressive unbeaten run on the road to eight games.

Second-placed Rangers’ 1-1 draw away to Hibernian on Friday night gave Celtic the chance to open up a commanding 10-point gap in Neil Lennon’s first home game of his second spell in charge.

But the Scottish champions laboured for large spells at Celtic Park and were fortunate that the Dons did not make the most of a big late chance when Stevie May headed wide.

Lennon made two changes at half-time after an insipid first 45 minutes and substitute Odsonne Edouard came closest to breaking the deadlock for the hosts just before the hour mark, but Joe Lewis made a smart save.

Elsewhere, Motherwell cruised past Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton 3-0 thanks to three first-half goals.

David Turnbull struck twice inside 11 minutes before teenager Jake Hastie, a transfer target for Celtic and Rangers, scored his fifth goal in his last six matches.

Livingston came from a goal down to beat St Johnstone 3-1 for just their second win of the year.

Relegation-threatened Dundee’s wretched home record continued as they suffered a 10th league defeat in 15 games at Dens Park, losing 1-0 to Hearts.

The visitors ended a run of four games without a win courtesy of Sean Clare’s goalmouth-scramble finish.

– © AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: