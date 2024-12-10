Celtic stalemate earns precious point in Zagreb

CELTIC FOUGHT OUT a goalless draw in their Champions League clash at Dinamo Zagreb to take a valuable point in their bid to reach the knockout stages.

The Hoops had the best of a mainly drab first half at the Stadion Maksimir without endangering Zagreb’s goal with the home side threatening only on a couple of occasions.

The match came alive to an extent after the break but clear-cut chances remained at a premium with a great save by Hoops goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel – near the end – proving crucial.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have nine points from six fixtures with games against Young Boys at home and away to Aston Villa to come and they will believe the knockout stages are well within their grasp.

The William Hill Premiership leaders now return to Glasgow to face Rangers in the Premier Sports Cup final at Hampden on Sunday, looking to secure the first trophy of a potential domestic treble.

Celtic travelled on the back of a 3-0 win over Hibernian at Parkhead but the visitors had chances aplenty.

Thus, there was no surprise to see the return of centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, along with midfielders Paulo Bernardo and Reo Hatate and striker Kyogo Furuhashi, while captain Callum McGregor was making his 100th appearance in Europe for Celtic.

The injury-hit hosts – who began the match without a win in five games – started with only one point less than Celtic but the visitors quickly and comfortably took control.

However, chances of any sort were few and far between.

After Lukas Kacavenda handled the ball at the edge of his own box in the 15th minute, Bernardo clipped the resulting free-kick over the crossbar.

On the half-hour mark, Zagreb striker Sandro Kulenovic miskicked in front of goal to end a rare attack before goalkeeper Danijel Zagorac saved at his near post from Hoops winger Nicolas Kuhn.

After a swift Zagreb break just before half-time, Kulenovic again missed the target from eight yards, as Carter-Vickers slipped following a Dario Spikic cross.

Celtic defender Anthony Ralston replaced Alistair Johnston for the start of the second half and within minutes, Kuhn’s drive was deflected over the crossbar by Zagreb defender Maxime Bernauer for a fruitless corner.

The game stretched. A mistake by Hoops left-back Greg Taylor allowed Martin Baturina an effort on goal but Schmeichel was not unduly bothered, the Zagreb midfielder missed the target with another effort just after the hour mark.

Rodgers took action soon afterwards. Luke McCowan and Arne Engels replaced Hatate and Bernardo and the former Dundee midfielder unleashed a drive from distance which was saved by Zagorac.

It was the home side who threatened again in the 80th minute but Schmeichel made a great save from Marko Pjaca’s close-range header for a corner which was defended, with both sides having to settle for the draw.