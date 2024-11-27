Advertisement
Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers reacts after scoring an own goal. Alamy Stock Photo
Celtic come back from horror own goal to earn Champions League point

Cameron Carter-Vickers had a moment to forget as the Scottish side were held by Club Brugge.
9.55pm, 27 Nov 2024
CELTIC HAD to settle for a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in the Champions League tonight.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ horror own goal was cancelled out by Daizen Maeda’s second-half strike.

More to follow

