Celtic fans sing 'sack the board' amid draw in home Champions League qualifier

Updated at 22.26

CELTIC COULD only draw 0-0 against FC Kairat of Kazakhstan in their Champions League play-offs first-leg clash at Parkhead tonight.

Irish pair Liam Scales and Adam Idah both started for the Bhoys, although the latter was substituted at half-time, while ex-Shamrock Rovers loanee Johnny Kenny was an unused sub.

In Brendan Rodgers’ 800th match as a manager, there was no traditional early onslaught by the Hoops as the accomplished Kazakh side more than matched their hosts.

However, with Yang Hyun-jun on for Idah and Daizen Maeda moving to centre forward at the start of the second half, Celtic stepped up the pace and piled on the pressure in the later stages, but could not find a way through despite 10 added minutes.

After Saturday’s home William Hill Premiership game against Livingston, Celtic will get ready for the return leg in Kazakhstan next Tuesday night, which involves a 7,000-mile round trip, knowing qualification requires perhaps more work than many anticipated.

Much of the build-up to the game was centred on if and when Rodgers would add to his squad for the European campaign.

There were no late signings, but Rodgers made six changes to his side, with Kasper Schmeichel, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Reo Hatate, Benjamin Nygren and Idah returning, and Viljami Sinisalo, Dane Murray, Auston Trusty, Arne Engels, Luke McCowan, and Kenny dropping out.

Rafael Urazbakhtin stressed his side were playing for the glory of Kazakhstan, and the Kairat head coach was pinning a lot of hopes on 17-year-old Chelsea-bound Dastan Satpayev.

The visitors settled early, and in the 11th minute, captain Aleksandr Martynovich had the ball in the Hoops’ net from close range but was offside.

With Satpayev influential, Kairat attacked fluidly and at pace on the counter, dampening the mood of the expectant home support.

In the 32nd minute, Celtic defender Alastair Johnston pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury as he backtracked and was taken from the field on a stretcher, replaced by Anthony Ralston.

Moments later, Kairat goalkeeper Alexandr Zarutskiy saved from Maeda when Celtic at last got through, but at the other end, Ofri Arad’s powerful drive flew just wide of Schmeichel’s post.

Yang for Idah for the start of the second period, and Maeda moving central was no surprise, and within a minute, Yang set up James Forrest, whose shot was touched onto a post and then gathered by Zarutskiy.

In the 58th minute, after some sloppiness by Carter-Vickers in the Hoops defence, Brazilian striker Edmilson tried a speculative shot from 40 yards and it landed on the roof of Schmeichel’s goal.

Celtic’s corner count mounted but to no avail, and Hoops fans — perhaps also frustrated by a lack of transfer activity — began singing ‘sack the board’ as the game moved into the final quarter.

In the 75th minute, after sustaining an injury defending a corner, Zarutskiy had to be replaced by understudy Temirlan Anarbekov, and he had his head bandaged after taking a knock.

The visitors, though, were wasting time at every opportunity and 10 added minutes gave Celtic scope, but Maeda spurned a gift when he ran through alone and could only manage a tame shot which was easily saved by Anarbekov and there were boos at the end from irate supporters.