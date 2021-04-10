BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 10 April 2021
Celtic warm up for Rangers clash with their biggest win of the season

It was an encouraging performance for interim boss John Kennedy as they hit Livingston for six.

By AFP Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 6:22 PM
45 minutes ago 2,117 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5406293
Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game.
Image: PA
Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game.
Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game.
Image: PA

CELTIC WARMED UP for next week’s Scottish Cup clash with Rangers with their biggest win of the season by thrashing Livingston 6-0 at Celtic Park.

First-half goals from winger James Forrest and midfielder David Turnbull had the home side comfortably ahead at the interval, but they really turned on the style after the break.

A Jack Fitzwater own goal was followed by a terrific Mohamed Elyounoussi double and a late strike by substitute Ryan Christie.

Forrest, recently recovered from ankle surgery, was taken off just before the hour mark with a back problem, which may be a cause for concern ahead of the last-16 cup clash at Ibrox next weekend.

But otherwise it was an encouraging performance for interim boss John Kennedy.

“I’m just focusing on the team and how we can improve week on week. I think we’re seeing that in the performances now,” said Kennedy.

“Confidence is huge in football and the players have had a tough time this year. We’ve tried to rebuild that.”

Aberdeen closed to within four points of third-placed Hibs with a 1-0 win at St Johnstone.

In the battle to beat the drop, Hamilton remain bottom after Mark McNulty’s sixth minute goal earned a 1-0 win for Dundee United.

Kilmarnock are now two points ahead of the Accies but are still in the relegation playoff place after twice blowing the lead to draw 2-2 against Ross County.

Motherwell further eased their fears of the drop with a 1-0 win over St Mirren to move nine points clear of Kilmarnock with four games of the season to go.

© – AFP, 2021


About the author
AFP

