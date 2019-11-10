This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic retain lead over Rangers at end of historic week

Both members of the Old Firm were winners in Scotland this afternoon.

By AFP Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 7:13 PM
1 hour ago 3,426 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4886442
Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Motherwell.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Motherwell.
Odsonne Edouard celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Motherwell.
Image: Jeff Holmes

CELTIC ENDED a historic week with a 2-0 win over Motherwell to remain top of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers stayed hot on their heels.

The Scottish champions won on Italian soil for the first time with a 2-1 Europa League victory over Lazio on Thursday and French striker Odsonne Edouard helped them take care of domestic duties with a 19th-minute opener at Parkhead.

Motherwell defender Richard Tait scored an own goal in the 54th minute to leave the home side ahead of their Old Firm rivals, who won at Livingston by the same scoreline, by a one-goal margin.

Celtic and Rangers both have 31 points after 12 matches. Both teams have conceded seven goals but Celtic have scored 36 compared with Rangers’ tally of 35.

Edouard scored the opener after early Celtic pressure.

Olivier Ntcham, Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi all fired shots over the bar before Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie had to beat away a more accurate effort from Jonny Hayes.

It was from the Irishman’s cross into the six-yard box, after a fine pass from Edouard, that Tait knocked the ball past Gillespie and into his own net.

“We created brilliant opportunities and we had good control,” Celtic manager Neil Lennon told the BBC. “It’s another fantastic performance after Thursday.”

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos scored in Rangers’ 2-0 victory at Livingston.

Aribo fired home in the 32nd minute following good work from Scott Arfield while Morelos finished from a tight angle early in the second half.

“Celtic are in excellent form,” said Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. “They’ve had a big week themselves and they’re scoring goals heavily and don’t seem to be dropping any points so it’s important we continue to do what we need to do, keep winning and staying in there.”

© – AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie