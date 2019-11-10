Celtic retain lead over Rangers at end of historic week

CELTIC ENDED a historic week with a 2-0 win over Motherwell to remain top of the Scottish Premiership, as Rangers stayed hot on their heels.

The Scottish champions won on Italian soil for the first time with a 2-1 Europa League victory over Lazio on Thursday and French striker Odsonne Edouard helped them take care of domestic duties with a 19th-minute opener at Parkhead.

Motherwell defender Richard Tait scored an own goal in the 54th minute to leave the home side ahead of their Old Firm rivals, who won at Livingston by the same scoreline, by a one-goal margin.

Celtic and Rangers both have 31 points after 12 matches. Both teams have conceded seven goals but Celtic have scored 36 compared with Rangers’ tally of 35.

Edouard scored the opener after early Celtic pressure.

Olivier Ntcham, Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi all fired shots over the bar before Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie had to beat away a more accurate effort from Jonny Hayes.

It was from the Irishman’s cross into the six-yard box, after a fine pass from Edouard, that Tait knocked the ball past Gillespie and into his own net.

“We created brilliant opportunities and we had good control,” Celtic manager Neil Lennon told the BBC. “It’s another fantastic performance after Thursday.”

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos scored in Rangers’ 2-0 victory at Livingston.

Aribo fired home in the 32nd minute following good work from Scott Arfield while Morelos finished from a tight angle early in the second half.

“Celtic are in excellent form,” said Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. “They’ve had a big week themselves and they’re scoring goals heavily and don’t seem to be dropping any points so it’s important we continue to do what we need to do, keep winning and staying in there.”

