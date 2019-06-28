This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Celtic sign French defender as move for Irish midfielder Connell is held up

The treble treble winners have announced a four-year deal for Christopher Jullien.

By Ben Blake Friday 28 Jun 2019, 12:15 PM
59 minutes ago 2,557 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4701320

CELTIC HAVE MADE their first summer signing with news that French defender Christopher Jullien has joined from Toulouse. 

Jullien Celtic Source: Celticfc.net

The 26-year-old centre half has agreed a four-year deal with the treble treble winners, having made over 100 appearances (scoring eight goals) during his time at the Ligue 1 outfit. 

Prior to that, the former France U20 international had a spell in Germany with SC Freiburg. 

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Christopher to Celtic,” said manager Neil Lennon. “He is a quality player with great attributes and we are very much looking forward to him joining the squad and working with him.

We’ve got a squad of great quality already here at the club, who have achieved incredible success over the past few seasons, but it’s always good to add further quality to the group, and that’s what we’ve got with Christopher.

“I know the players will be delighted to welcome him into the squad, and I know he will be keen to play his part in the seasons ahead as we look to deliver further success for our supporters.”

Meanwhile, Celtic’s hopes of acquiring the services of young Irish midfielder Luca Connell have run into some difficulties. 

The 18-year-old, who recently trained with Mick McCarthy’s senior squad, is expected to leave Bolton Wanderers this summer and he was spotted at Parkhead with Hoops chief executive Peter Lawwell yesterday

Mick McCarthy and Luca Connell Luca Connell recently trained with Ireland's senior squad. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

According to The Bolton News, however, Wanderers’ administrators have turned down a request from Liverpool-born Connell to terminate his scholarship contract. 

As Bolton took up the option to exercise a one-year extension on the teenager’s deal, it means Celtic would have to pay a development transfer fee for the Ireland U19 international, who made 10 appearances in the Championship last season. 

Speaking about the speculation earlier this week, Connell said: “Obviously, everyone knows about Celtic. It’s a massive club. It’d be an honour to represent them if that’s what the final decision was.

“I’m keeping my options open and hopefully I can get [a new club] in the next few weeks.” 

