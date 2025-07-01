The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Champions Cup draw: Leinster to face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle
LEINSTER HAVE BEEN paired with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle following today’s Champions Cup draw.
Munster will be in Pool 2 along with Bath, Toulon and Castres, Edinburgh and Gloucester.
As well as facing La Rochelle, Leo Cullen’s side will meet Leicester Tigers, Harlequins, The Stormers and Bayonne in Pool 3.
Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Connacht have drawn Ospreys, Zebre, Montpellier, Black Lion and US Montauban in Pool 1.
In Pool 3, Ulster will meet French sides Racing 92 and Stade Francais, as well as Toyota Chiefs, Cardiff and Exeter Chiefs.
