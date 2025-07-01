Advertisement
More Stories
Bordeaux-Begles’ Matthieu Jalibert kisses the Champions Cup. Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Freewe go again

Champions Cup draw: Leinster to face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle

Munster have learned their fate while the Challenge Cup pools have been finalised for Connacht and Ulster.
2.24pm, 1 Jul 2025
8

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN paired with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle following today’s Champions Cup draw.

Munster will be in Pool 2 along with Bath, Toulon and Castres, Edinburgh and Gloucester.

As well as facing La Rochelle, Leo Cullen’s side will meet Leicester Tigers, Harlequins, The Stormers and Bayonne in Pool 3.

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Connacht have drawn Ospreys, Zebre, Montpellier, Black Lion and US Montauban in Pool 1.

In Pool 3, Ulster will meet French sides Racing 92 and Stade Francais, as well as Toyota Chiefs, Cardiff and Exeter Chiefs.

Author
View 8 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
8 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie