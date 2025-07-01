Champions Cup draw: Leinster to face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle

LEINSTER HAVE BEEN paired with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle following today’s Champions Cup draw.

Munster will be in Pool 2 along with Bath, Toulon and Castres, Edinburgh and Gloucester.

As well as facing La Rochelle, Leo Cullen’s side will meet Leicester Tigers, Harlequins, The Stormers and Bayonne in Pool 3.

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup, Connacht have drawn Ospreys, Zebre, Montpellier, Black Lion and US Montauban in Pool 1.

In Pool 3, Ulster will meet French sides Racing 92 and Stade Francais, as well as Toyota Chiefs, Cardiff and Exeter Chiefs.