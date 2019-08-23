This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster host Benetton while Munster travel for Ospreys clash in Champions Cup openers

The fixtures details for the European pool stages have been announced.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 23 Aug 2019, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,361 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4778880
Leinster's Johnny Sexton in action in the Champions Cup final against Saracens earlier this year.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Leinster's Johnny Sexton in action in the Champions Cup final against Saracens earlier this year.
Leinster's Johnny Sexton in action in the Champions Cup final against Saracens earlier this year.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Champions Cup campaign with a home tie against Benetton while Munster travel to take on Ospreys on opening weekend.

Ulster will get their Pool 3 campaign underway against Bath and Connacht will mark their return to the top tier of the European competition at home to Montpellier.

The fixtures for the pool stages of the tournament were released this morning with Leinster, Munster and Ulster playing their openers on Saturday 16 November while Connacht will take to the field the following day. 

The round two fixtures sees Ulster and Clermont meet for an evening kick-off on Friday 22 November. The following day, last season’s finalists Leinster travel to Lyon while Munster prepare to welcome familiar foes Racing 92, and Connacht will square off with Toulouse.

Munster, who have been drawn in Pool 4, will take on the defending champions Saracens on Saturday 7 December. Johann van Graan’s side will then have a seven-day turnaround before travelling to face the English side in Round Four. Leinster take on Northampton in the back-to-back December fixtures while Ulster play Harlequins and Connacht meet Gloucester.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup pool stage also gets underway in November. Declan Kidney’s London Irish will begin their Pool 2 campaign against Scarlets on Saturday 16 November.

Champions Cup, Irish provincial fixtures (Irish time)

Round One

Saturday 16 November — Leinster v Benetton, 3.15pm

Saturday 16 November — Ospreys v Munster, 5.30pm

Saturday 16 November — Bath v Ulster, 1pm

Sunday 17 November — Connacht v Montpellier, 1pm

Round Two

Friday 22 November — Ulster v  Clermont Auvergne, 7.45pm

Saturday 23 November — Lyon v Leinster, 4.15pm

Saturday 23 November — Munster v Racing 92, 5.30pm

Saturday 23 November — Toulouse v Connacht, 2pm

Round Three

Saturday 7 December — Northampton Saints v Leinster, 1pm

Saturday 7 December — Munster v Saracens, 5.30pm

Saturday 7 December — Ulster v Harlequins, 3.15pm

Sunday 8 December — Gloucester v Connacht, 1pm

Round Four

Friday 13 December — Harlequins v Ulster, 7.45pm

Saturday 14 December — Gloucester v Connacht, 12.45pm

Saturday 14 December — Saracens v Munster, 3pm

Saturday 14 December — Leinster v Northampton Saints, 5.15 pm

Round Five

10/11/12 January — Racing 92 v Munster, TBC

10/11/12 January — Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, TBC

Saturday 11 January — Connacht v Toulouse, 3.15pm

Sunday 12 January — Leinster v Lyon, 1pm

Round 6

Saturday 18 January — Benetton v Leinster, 2pm

Saturday 18 January — Ulster v Bath, 3.15pm

Sunday 19 January — Munster v Ospreys, 1pm

Sunday 19 January — Montpellier v Connacht, 4.15pm

View full Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie