Leinster host Benetton while Munster travel for Ospreys clash in Champions Cup openers

Leinster's Johnny Sexton in action in the Champions Cup final against Saracens earlier this year.

Leinster's Johnny Sexton in action in the Champions Cup final against Saracens earlier this year.

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Champions Cup campaign with a home tie against Benetton while Munster travel to take on Ospreys on opening weekend.

Ulster will get their Pool 3 campaign underway against Bath and Connacht will mark their return to the top tier of the European competition at home to Montpellier.

The fixtures for the pool stages of the tournament were released this morning with Leinster, Munster and Ulster playing their openers on Saturday 16 November while Connacht will take to the field the following day.

The round two fixtures sees Ulster and Clermont meet for an evening kick-off on Friday 22 November. The following day, last season’s finalists Leinster travel to Lyon while Munster prepare to welcome familiar foes Racing 92, and Connacht will square off with Toulouse.

Munster, who have been drawn in Pool 4, will take on the defending champions Saracens on Saturday 7 December. Johann van Graan’s side will then have a seven-day turnaround before travelling to face the English side in Round Four. Leinster take on Northampton in the back-to-back December fixtures while Ulster play Harlequins and Connacht meet Gloucester.

Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup pool stage also gets underway in November. Declan Kidney’s London Irish will begin their Pool 2 campaign against Scarlets on Saturday 16 November.

Champions Cup, Irish provincial fixtures (Irish time)

Round One

Saturday 16 November — Leinster v Benetton, 3.15pm



Saturday 16 November — Ospreys v Munster, 5.30pm

Saturday 16 November — Bath v Ulster, 1pm

Sunday 17 November — Connacht v Montpellier, 1pm

Round Two

Friday 22 November — Ulster v Clermont Auvergne, 7.45pm

Saturday 23 November — Lyon v Leinster, 4.15pm

Saturday 23 November — Munster v Racing 92, 5.30pm

Saturday 23 November — Toulouse v Connacht, 2pm

Round Three

Saturday 7 December — Northampton Saints v Leinster, 1pm

Saturday 7 December — Munster v Saracens, 5.30pm

Saturday 7 December — Ulster v Harlequins, 3.15pm

Sunday 8 December — Gloucester v Connacht, 1pm

Round Four

Friday 13 December — Harlequins v Ulster, 7.45pm

Saturday 14 December — Gloucester v Connacht, 12.45pm

Saturday 14 December — Saracens v Munster, 3pm

Saturday 14 December — Leinster v Northampton Saints, 5.15 pm

Round Five

10/11/12 January — Racing 92 v Munster, TBC

10/11/12 January — Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, TBC

Saturday 11 January — Connacht v Toulouse, 3.15pm

Sunday 12 January — Leinster v Lyon, 1pm

Round 6

Saturday 18 January — Benetton v Leinster, 2pm

Saturday 18 January — Ulster v Bath, 3.15pm

Sunday 19 January — Munster v Ospreys, 1pm

Sunday 19 January — Montpellier v Connacht, 4.15pm

View full Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!