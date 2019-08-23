Leinster host Benetton while Munster travel for Ospreys clash in Champions Cup openers

LEINSTER WILL OPEN their Champions Cup campaign with a home tie against Benetton while Munster travel to take on Ospreys on opening weekend.
Ulster will get their Pool 3 campaign underway against Bath and Connacht will mark their return to the top tier of the European competition at home to Montpellier.
The fixtures for the pool stages of the tournament were released this morning with Leinster, Munster and Ulster playing their openers on Saturday 16 November while Connacht will take to the field the following day.
The round two fixtures sees Ulster and Clermont meet for an evening kick-off on Friday 22 November. The following day, last season’s finalists Leinster travel to Lyon while Munster prepare to welcome familiar foes Racing 92, and Connacht will square off with Toulouse.
Munster, who have been drawn in Pool 4, will take on the defending champions Saracens on Saturday 7 December. Johann van Graan’s side will then have a seven-day turnaround before travelling to face the English side in Round Four. Leinster take on Northampton in the back-to-back December fixtures while Ulster play Harlequins and Connacht meet Gloucester.
Meanwhile, the Challenge Cup pool stage also gets underway in November. Declan Kidney’s London Irish will begin their Pool 2 campaign against Scarlets on Saturday 16 November.
Champions Cup, Irish provincial fixtures (Irish time)
Round One
Saturday 16 November — Leinster v Benetton, 3.15pm
Saturday 16 November — Ospreys v Munster, 5.30pm
Saturday 16 November — Bath v Ulster, 1pm
Sunday 17 November — Connacht v Montpellier, 1pm
Round Two
Friday 22 November — Ulster v Clermont Auvergne, 7.45pm
Saturday 23 November — Lyon v Leinster, 4.15pm
Saturday 23 November — Munster v Racing 92, 5.30pm
Saturday 23 November — Toulouse v Connacht, 2pm
Round Three
Saturday 7 December — Northampton Saints v Leinster, 1pm
Saturday 7 December — Munster v Saracens, 5.30pm
Saturday 7 December — Ulster v Harlequins, 3.15pm
Sunday 8 December — Gloucester v Connacht, 1pm
Round Four
Friday 13 December — Harlequins v Ulster, 7.45pm
Saturday 14 December — Gloucester v Connacht, 12.45pm
Saturday 14 December — Saracens v Munster, 3pm
Saturday 14 December — Leinster v Northampton Saints, 5.15 pm
Round Five
10/11/12 January — Racing 92 v Munster, TBC
10/11/12 January — Clermont Auvergne v Ulster, TBC
Saturday 11 January — Connacht v Toulouse, 3.15pm
Sunday 12 January — Leinster v Lyon, 1pm
Round 6
Saturday 18 January — Benetton v Leinster, 2pm
Saturday 18 January — Ulster v Bath, 3.15pm
Sunday 19 January — Munster v Ospreys, 1pm
Sunday 19 January — Montpellier v Connacht, 4.15pm
View full Champions Cup and Challenge Cup fixtures here.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (10)