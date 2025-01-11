Toulouse and 11-try Bordeaux-Begles through to Champions Cup last 16

FRANCE FULL-BACK Thomas Ramos starred as holders Toulouse edged the Sharks 20-8 in Durban to reach the Champions Cup last 16 on Saturday, as French rivals Bordeaux-Begles also advanced in convincing fashion with an 11-try performance.

Ramos kicked 10 points and set up a try in humid conditions in South Africa in the six-time champions’ penultimate game in Pool 1.

Despite Toulouse’s hard-fought win over World Cup winner Siya Kolisi’s side they missed out on a bonus point for scoring four or more tries.

Bordeaux-Begles top the standings after hammering 2020 champions Exeter 69-17 in England.

Advertisement

Both French teams are odds-on to claim home games in the next round on 4-6 April but Toulouse could miss out on hosting fixtures in later rounds by finishing second in the pool.

“Obviously the feeling is mixed. We knew it would be hard to win here,” Toulouse captain Antoine Dupont told reporters.

“I hope we won’t regret missing out on the (bonus) point. We’re no longer in control of our destiny.”

At Kings Park, Toulouse led 13-3 at the break. France lock Emmanuel Meafou powered over after a Dupont pop pass, and eight points from Ramos’ boot gave the visitors the advantage.

Three minutes after the interval Ramos showed his class in setting up Scotland winger Blair Kinghorn with a smooth out-the-back-door pass.

Ramos added the touchline conversion before centre Jurenzo Julius claimed a 67th-minute consolation for the Sharks.

In Exeter, France winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey continued his good form this season, crossing twice in a statement win for Bordeaux-Begles.

The visitors claimed another nine tries, including a hat-trick from Damian Penaud, giving France head coach Fabien Galthie a boost before naming his Six Nations squad on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Stormers eased past Sale 40-0 in Pool 4 to claim their first points in the competition this season.

South Africa fly-half Manie Libbok scored 13 points for the hosts in Cape Town to keep their hopes of a last-16 place alive after losing their opening two games.