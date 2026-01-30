Real Madrid to face Mourinho's Benfica again after Champions League draw

REAL MADRID WILL face Benfica in another mouthwatering Champions League tie following the knockout phase’s play-off draw which took place at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland this morning.

The sides played out a dramatic encounter earlier this week as Benfica’s 4-2 win kept Jose Mourinho’s side alive in the competition while condemning their opponents to the two-legged knockout play-off round. The result also helped Man City squeeze into the top eight.

Meanwhile, defending champions PSG have been drawn to face Monaco in the knockout phase.

Premier League side Newcastle were also included in today’s draw and will take on Qarabag while Inter Milan will meet Bodo/Glimt.

Borussia Dortmund have been drawn to face Atalanta and Olympiacos take on Bayer Leverkusen.

The other draws include Galatasaray v Juventus and Brugge v Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City were not involved in today’s draw as their place in the last 16 is already secured. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon join them to complete the top eight.

