Open Thread: Who do you think will win the Champions League?

THE COMPETITION IS heating up now.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 took place this morning, with some intriguing two-legged ties on the way in 2020.

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City will face a tricky battle against Real Madrid in their quest to win the Champions League for the first time.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will square off with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while the last season’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on RB Leipzig.

The group runner-up sides, who were drawn first at Uefa’s HQ in Switzerland today, will play the first leg at home.

The first legs are scheduled for 18/19/25 or 26 February while the second legs will take place on 10/11/17 or 18 of March.

So, now that we know the fixture line-up for the last 16 stage of the competition, who do you think will go all the way to lifting the trophy in Istanbul on Saturday 30 May.

The last 16 ties in the Champions League:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City

Atalanta BC v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus

Spurs v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!