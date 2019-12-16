This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 December, 2019
Open Thread: Who do you think will win the Champions League?

The round of 16 draw took place this morning.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 16 Dec 2019, 12:58 PM
23 minutes ago 717 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4935332
The Champions League trophy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The Champions League trophy.
The Champions League trophy.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE COMPETITION IS heating up now.

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 took place this morning, with some intriguing two-legged ties on the way in 2020.

Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn against Atletico Madrid, while Manchester City will face a tricky battle against Real Madrid in their quest to win the Champions League for the first time.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will square off with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, while the last season’s finalists Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on RB Leipzig. 

The group runner-up sides, who were drawn first at Uefa’s HQ in Switzerland today, will play the first leg at home.

The first legs are scheduled for 18/19/25 or 26 February while the second legs will take place on 10/11/17 or 18 of March.

So, now that we know the fixture line-up for the last 16 stage of the competition, who do you think will go all the way to lifting the trophy in Istanbul on Saturday 30 May.

The last 16 ties in the Champions League:

Borussia Dortmund v Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Manchester City 

Atalanta BC v Valencia

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool 

Chelsea v Bayern Munich

Lyon v Juventus  

Spurs v RB Leipzig

Napoli v Barcelona

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

