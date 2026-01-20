Mbappe keeps Real Madrid show on the road as Sporting shock PSG

KYLIAN MBAPPE STRUCK twice against his former side Monaco as Real Madrid romped to an emphatic 6-1 Champions League victory to ease tensions around the club.

Vinicius Junior, who was jeered by his own fans during a home win over Levante last weekend, also shone and scored a brilliant goal himself as Madrid strengthened their bid to claim a top eight finish in the league phase.

New coach Alvaro Arbeloa secured a second win at the helm after replacing Xabi Alonso last week, with his team producing a dazzling attacking display.

Jude Bellingham and Franco Mastantuono were also on target for Los Blancos and Thilo Kehrer bundled a Vinicius cross into his own net as Madrid delivered arguably their best performance of the season.

Mbappe has been in superb form even when Madrid have struggled and stretched his lead at the top of the European goalscoring charts with his 10th and 11th goals to give his team a commanding lead.

After missing the Copa del Rey humiliation by Albacete in Arbeloa’s disastrous first game, Mbappe has netted in the next two matches.

Meanwhile, holders Paris Saint-Germain fell 2-1 to Sporting Lisbon, making their chances of direct qualification for the last-16 more difficult.

Luis Suarez scored twice for Sporting in the second half, sealing victory with a 90th-minute header after substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had equalised for PSG after 79 minutes.

The French club are fifth with 13 points. They face Newcastle next Wednesday in their last group stage fixture.

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay opened the scoring for Napoli on 39 minutes away to Copenhagen and while midfielder Thomas Delaney was sent off for the home side just moments beforehand the 10 men rallied after the break.

Jordan Larsson – son of Henrik – earned a 1-1 draw in the 72nd minute that keeps those two sides in the last two play-off spots.

Both are now in danger of being eliminated heading to the final round of games in the league phase.

Indeed, Olympiakos have giant them on eight points apiece after they beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, while Club Brugge’s 4-1 win away to Kairat has moved the Belgians up to seven points and Ajax even have an outside chance of a late shock following their 2-1 triumph in Villarreal.