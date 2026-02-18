Bodo/Glimt earn first-leg win over Inter as Brugge and Atletico play out six-goal thriller

Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Inter Milan

BODO/GLIMT CONTINUED their remarkable debut Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory over Inter Milan in the knockout play-off round first leg on Wednesday, as Kasper Hogh scored once and created two other goals.

The Norwegians only snuck into the knock-out stage with shock victories over Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in their final two league-phase matches.

Kjetil Knutsen’s men backed up those performances by adding last season’s runners-up Inter to their list of scalps.

Cristian Chivu’s Serie A leaders will still be confident of turning the tie around in the second leg at the San Siro next Tuesday, despite struggling on the artificial pitch of the Aspmyra Stadion in northern Norway.

But Bodo/Glimt, Europa League semi-finalists last term, have given themselves a chance of securing a major surprise, and a last-16 meeting with either Man City or Sporting Lisbon.

Club Brugge 3-3 Atletico Madrid

⚽ VAR review complete

Decision overturned — goal given

Club Brugge level it at 3–3 in the 89th minute#UCL pic.twitter.com/0ebmIq6Ktg — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 18, 2026

Atletico Madrid twice let the lead slip in a 3-3 play-off first leg draw at Club Brugge.

Diego Simeone’s side went 2-0 up in the first half but Brugge fought back to 2-2, and after an own goal allowed the Spanish side to move back in front, Greek winger Christos Tzolis grabbed a 90th minute equaliser for the hosts.

Atletico, who have never won the Champions League, are a long way off the pace in La Liga and consider their best chances of silverware this season to be via a cup route.

However, their poor defending left everything to play for next Tuesday in the second leg, with a last 16 berth at stake.

Olympiacos 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Patrik Schick scored twice in a four-minute spell to steer Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-0 win at Olympiacos in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.

Having beaten Leverkusen at the same venue in January in the group stage, Olympiacos were again impressive but were undone by Schick’s quick-fire brace midway through the second-half.

Leverkusen’s win puts them in the driver’s seat ahead of next week’s return leg in Germany, with the winners of this tie set to face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Women’s Champions League: Arsenal 3-1 OH Leuven (7-1 Agg)

Holders Arsenal set up a Women’s Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea by seeing off Belgians Leuven on Wednesday, while Real Madrid secured a last-eight clash with arch-rivals Barcelona.

Arsenal were leading 4-0 from their first leg away in Belgium and comfortably completed the job with a 3-1 home win.

England forward Alessia Russo fired the Gunners ahead on the night with a left-footed shot from just inside the area in the 23rd minute.

It only took Sara Pusztai six minutes to scramble home a memorable leveller for Leuven.

But Mariona Caldentey converted a 65th-minute penalty for Arsenal and Russo finished off a a flowing move late on to complete a resounding 7-1 aggregate victory.

