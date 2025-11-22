Azaz and Manning on target as Molumby sent off in Championship

FINN AZAZ AND Ryan Manning were on the scoresheet for Southampton, while Jayson Molumby was sent off as Ireland internationals returned to club action following their World Cup qualifier heroics.

Southampton continued their excellent form under interim manager Tonda Eckert as they thrashed Charlton 5-1 at The Valley.

Azaz collected a first-half brace with Manning, Adam Armstrong and Casper Jander also scoring in a dream opening 45 minutes for the Saints, who have won all three matches since the German coach replaced Will Still earlier this month.

It ensured a miserable afternoon for Addicks boss Nathan Jones, facing his former club for the first time since they sacked him after a 95-day spell in charge in February 2023.

Gavin Bazunu was also on the winning side, while Conor Coventry played 72 minutes for beleaguered Charlton.

Southampton laid down their intent from the opening minutes in south-east London and Thomas Kaminski made a close-range save to deny Azaz in the 11th minute.

But Azaz turned provider for the opening goal after 14 minutes, supplying the cross for left wing-back Manning to power a header home from a few yards out.

It was the start of a four-goal blitz in the space of eight minutes.

Advertisement

The Saints were proving unstoppable with their fluid passing and quickly made it 2-0 through Armstrong. The striker saw his initial effort blocked but followed up to slam the ball past Kaminski.

The visitors went 3-0 ahead with just 20 minutes on the clock. Armstrong’s first-time pass sent German central midfielder Jander driving through the middle before slotting into the bottom right corner of the net.

Armstrong was once again the architect for Southampton’s fourth goal in the 22nd minute. His deft touch was collected by Azaz, who clinically breezed past Kaminski to tap home.

Azaz pounced again with a simple finish, touching the ball in after a driving run and cross by Tom Fellows, in the 43rd minute.

The shellshocked hosts cut the deficit just before the break, Charlton vice-captain Lloyd Jones heading in Sonny Carey’s deep corner.

Molumby is given his marching orders. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Elsewhere, Championship leaders Coventry came from two goals behind to beat 10-man West Brom 3-2 in a thriller at the CBS Arena.

Aune Heggebo’s brace put the visitors two goals ahead but Josh Eccles halved the deficit before the break.

And after Molumby had been sent off four minutes into the second half, Ellis Simms and Victor Torp were on target to make it nine wins in 10 for Frank Lampard’s side.

Mikey Johnston finished with two assists for West Brom, though was dispossessed for the opening goal.

He was also involved in the build-up to Molumby’s booking at the half-hour mark: Johnston stayed on the turf believing he had been fouled, before Tatsuhiro Sakamoto was fouled off the ball as Coventry played on. Molumby then fouled Ephron Mason-Clark which led to a clash that saw both players booked.

The second yellow came when pulled back Torp to prevent a counter attack. Manager Ryan Mason hit out at a “lack of discipline” afterwards, as Coventry capitalised.

🗣️"A lack of discipline"



Ryan Mason was frustrated with Jayson Molumby's red card as West Brom threw away a 2-0 lead to lose at Coventry pic.twitter.com/nAuDGDixhS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 22, 2025

Darren O’Dea‘s first game as Swansea City interim head coach ended in a 3-0 defeat to Bristol City at Ashton gate.

Rob Dickie headed the home side in front from Anis Mehmeti’s fourth-minute corner to the near post, and Emil Riis doubled the advantage with a far-post volley from another Mehmeti cross on 31 minutes.

Substitute Yu Hirakawa broke clear through the middle to complete the scoring with a low right-footed shot on 82 minutes, leaving Swansea, watched by incoming new boss Vitor Matos, with nothing to show for a spirited display.

Several other games are underway in the Championship, with former Ireland international James McClean starting for Wrexham after he was linked with a sensational return to Derry City midweek.

Meanwhile in the Women’s League Cup, Anna Patten was on target in Aston Villa’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Birmingham City last night.

Birmingham secured the bonus point after a 4-2 penalty shootout win, but it wasn’t enough to progress from the group stages. Patten scored again the shootout, as did Lucy Quinn on her 150th appearance for the Blues.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy