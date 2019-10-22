This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Championship leaders hit back to earn draw, McCarthy watches Manning

The Ireland boss was at Loftus Road to watch the Galway native.

By AFP Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 10:54 PM
40 minutes ago 1,136 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4863365
Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (file pic).
Queens Park Rangers' Ryan Manning (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

WEST BROM FOUGHT back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Barnsley as the Championship leaders maintained their advantage at the top on Tuesday.

Slaven Bilic’s side were stunned when Cauley Woodrow headed rock bottom Barnsley in front at The Hawthorns after 18 minutes and doubled their lead just six minutes later.

But West Brom pulled a goal back when Bambo Diaby could only head a corner into his own net at the near post and Matheus Pereira grabbed the equaliser nine minutes from time.

Albion remain two points clear of second placed Leeds, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Preston.

Tom Barkhuizen fired Preston in front at Deepdale and Leeds were grateful to on-loan Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah for heading the equaliser with just three minutes remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Stoke moved them into third place as Massimo Luongo pounced on an error from Liam Lindsay to score the only goal just before the interval.

Swansea fell to seventh after losing 3-0 at home to Brentford.

New Millwall manager Gary Rowett watched from the stands as his side drew 2-2 with Cardiff at The Den.

The visitors took the lead after 12 minutes when Danny Ward headed home from close range from Junior Hoilett’s cross, but Tom Bradshaw fired in an equaliser just before half-time.

Hoilett curled in his side’s second after 57 minutes but Bradshaw levelled for the second time with 13 minutes remaining.

Fourth placed QPR drew 2-2 with Reading at Loftus Road, with Ireland boss Mick McCarthy in attendance to watch in-form Irish left-back Ryan Manning.

Nahki Wells put QPR in front after 29 minutes, only for George Puscas to equalise two minutes later.

A deflected shot from Jordan Hugill put QPR back in front in the second half, but Sam Baldock’s 74th-minute tap-in meant the spoils were shared.

Maxime Colin’s header gave Birmingham a 1-0 win against Blackburn.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand


  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie