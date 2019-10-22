Championship leaders hit back to earn draw, McCarthy watches Manning

WEST BROM FOUGHT back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Barnsley as the Championship leaders maintained their advantage at the top on Tuesday.

Slaven Bilic’s side were stunned when Cauley Woodrow headed rock bottom Barnsley in front at The Hawthorns after 18 minutes and doubled their lead just six minutes later.

But West Brom pulled a goal back when Bambo Diaby could only head a corner into his own net at the near post and Matheus Pereira grabbed the equaliser nine minutes from time.

Albion remain two points clear of second placed Leeds, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Preston.

Tom Barkhuizen fired Preston in front at Deepdale and Leeds were grateful to on-loan Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah for heading the equaliser with just three minutes remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over Stoke moved them into third place as Massimo Luongo pounced on an error from Liam Lindsay to score the only goal just before the interval.

Swansea fell to seventh after losing 3-0 at home to Brentford.

New Millwall manager Gary Rowett watched from the stands as his side drew 2-2 with Cardiff at The Den.

The visitors took the lead after 12 minutes when Danny Ward headed home from close range from Junior Hoilett’s cross, but Tom Bradshaw fired in an equaliser just before half-time.

Hoilett curled in his side’s second after 57 minutes but Bradshaw levelled for the second time with 13 minutes remaining.

🤔 Wonder who the @FAIreland manager is here to watch?



(0-0) #QPRREA pic.twitter.com/eMszHI839a — Queens Park Rangers FC (@QPR) October 22, 2019

Fourth placed QPR drew 2-2 with Reading at Loftus Road, with Ireland boss Mick McCarthy in attendance to watch in-form Irish left-back Ryan Manning.

Nahki Wells put QPR in front after 29 minutes, only for George Puscas to equalise two minutes later.

A deflected shot from Jordan Hugill put QPR back in front in the second half, but Sam Baldock’s 74th-minute tap-in meant the spoils were shared.

Maxime Colin’s header gave Birmingham a 1-0 win against Blackburn.

Eoin Toolan and Murray Kinsella dial up Gavan Casey on the therapy couch to provide the post-mortem to Ireland’s World Cup implosion at the hands of New Zealand