Championship play-offs increased to six teams from next season
Supporters of the change believe it will create more interest in the run-in to the Championship season, as it gives more teams a chance to qualify for the post-season and a shot at promotion to the Premier League.
THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS will feature six teams from next season.
The EFL announced its clubs had passed a proposal to increase the number of play-off participants from four to six at an all-club meeting on Thursday.
Advertisement
Supporters of the change believe it will create more interest in the run-in to the Championship season, as it gives more teams a chance to qualify for the post-season and a shot at promotion to the Premier League. Teams finishing between third and eighth will be involved.
The National League currently operates a six-team play-off tournament, where the teams finishing second and third progress straight to the semi-finals while those finishing fourth to seventh compete in quarter-finals.
The current format in the EFL – with a single-leg final at Wembley preceded by two-leg semi-finals – has been in place since the 1989-90 season.
The Championship play-off final has come to be regarded as the most lucrative single game in world football, given a place in the Premier League is at stake to the winners.
Sunderland were last season’s victors, overcoming Sheffield United 2-1. The success was estimated to have secured a minimum of £200million in extra income for the Black Cats.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Championship play-offs increased to six teams from next season
THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAY-OFFS will feature six teams from next season.
The EFL announced its clubs had passed a proposal to increase the number of play-off participants from four to six at an all-club meeting on Thursday.
Supporters of the change believe it will create more interest in the run-in to the Championship season, as it gives more teams a chance to qualify for the post-season and a shot at promotion to the Premier League. Teams finishing between third and eighth will be involved.
The National League currently operates a six-team play-off tournament, where the teams finishing second and third progress straight to the semi-finals while those finishing fourth to seventh compete in quarter-finals.
The current format in the EFL – with a single-leg final at Wembley preceded by two-leg semi-finals – has been in place since the 1989-90 season.
The Championship play-off final has come to be regarded as the most lucrative single game in world football, given a place in the Premier League is at stake to the winners.
Sunderland were last season’s victors, overcoming Sheffield United 2-1. The success was estimated to have secured a minimum of £200million in extra income for the Black Cats.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
big change Championship Change EFL Championship England english football Football Soccer